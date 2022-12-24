ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Girls Basketball Spotlight: Catalina Foothills Falcons

Head coach: Jake Martinez (first year as a head coach — assistant last year at Catalina Foothills) Assistants: Christina Hrouch (JV head coach and varsity assistant), Kelsey Garner (assistant coach), Reid Clark (statistician) and Peggy Burns (statistician). Last year: 16-8 Roster:. 0 Rebecca Flores, Soph., PG, 1V (first year...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Catalina Foothills takes early lead at the Lions Cup; Pueblo boys basketball and Flowing Wells girls basketball tourneys start on Wednesday

Pueblo: Dec. 28-30 WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28. Pueblo vs. St. Augustine, 10 a.m. Sunnyside vs. Nogales, 11:15 a.m. Rincon/UHS vs. St. Augustine, 12:30 p.m. Nogales vs. Kofa, 1:45 p.m. Pueblo vs. Rincon/UHS, 3 p.m. Sunnyside vs. Kofa, 4:15 p.m. FLOWING WELLS GIRLS HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT. Flowing Wells: Dec. 28-29 WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28.
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

2024 recruit Carter Bryant to visit Arizona Basketball in February

With Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball continuing to put focus on the recruiting class of 2024, Small Forward Carter Bryant will visit again in February. Things are steadily picking up for Arizona Basketball in the recruiting class of 2024 as already the Wildcats secured a commitment from four-star combo guard Jamari Phillips.
TUCSON, AZ
gilaherald.com

Pima captures 46th EA Holiday Tourney title

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Top seed Pima captured its fifth Eastern Arizona Holiday Tourney title, 53-42 over No. 2 Thatcher on Dec. 21. The Roughriders defeated No. 5 Saint David 49-23 in the semifinals and No. 8 Duncan 64-9 in the first round. Members of the team, not in order, were Kashlee Alder, Kelsi Brimhall, Ashlynn Chlarson, Madison Gann, Ady Hoopes, Lea Llamas, Kyli Mattice, Jayci McClain, Sadie Richardson, Jessica Schmidt, and Ella Wiltbank.
PIMA, AZ
erienewsnow.com

Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts

Here's a look at the January 8, 2011, shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christina Taylor Green, 9. Born on...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local Restaurant

A long-time popular restaurant has closed because a drunk driver smash into it.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. The holidays are supposed to be a happy time for everyone. It’s a time to celebrate, come together, and appreciate all the positives experienced over the previous year. However, one local restaurant here in Tucson is feeling the holiday blues. Not because of a down year or, but instead because a drunk driver plowed right through the building.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. The TPD said Montano did not...
TUCSON, AZ

