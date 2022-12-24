Read full article on original website
The hard work has been passed down through multiple generations at Gus Balon's and Luke's Italian Beef.
Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local Restaurant
A long-time popular restaurant has closed because a drunk driver smash into it.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. The holidays are supposed to be a happy time for everyone. It’s a time to celebrate, come together, and appreciate all the positives experienced over the previous year. However, one local restaurant here in Tucson is feeling the holiday blues. Not because of a down year or, but instead because a drunk driver plowed right through the building.
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. The TPD said Montano did not...
Police looking for Michael Anthony Caylor
The Tucson Police Department is looking for Michael Anthony Caylor, 39, after he allegedly shot at uniformed officers.
