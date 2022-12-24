Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Multiple reports of frozen plumbing over Christmas weekend
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Water and Sewer Division received a high number of calls for frozen plumbing due to the bitter temperatures Montana had last week. The department had a total of 50 responses to frozen water services, and 33 of the incidents occurred over the Christmas weekend.
NBCMontana
Montana airports face challenges amid busy travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana airports had a busy Christmas travel season dealing with weather challenges. Bozeman’s airport had close to 8,000 passengers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Missoula’s airport saw 1,300 travelers on Christmas Eve and about 1,000 on Christmas Day. Both airports dealt with cancellations...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Health clinic brings Christmas to young patient
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Nobody likes to take a trip to the hospital unless it’s necessary, especially around Christmas time. For the Wingfield family, it was a must to bring in their six-year-old son Kaden. “My son has cystic fibrosis and so he ended up getting pretty sick and...
NBCMontana
Bozeman V.E.T.S. Court celebrates 2nd woman to complete program
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Congratulations are in order for Bozeman’s Veteran Eligible Treatment Services Court’s 17th graduate. Bozeman local Briana Bilstad is the second woman to complete the program. It’s a big deal because not many women in Montana participate in vets court activities. “A lot of...
NBCMontana
Rosters released for Montana East-West Shrine game
BUTTE, Mont. — The high school football season is long since over, but the standout graduates from the senior class continue to be recognized, as the rosters for Montana’s premier all-star game – known as the Montana East-West Shrine Game – have been unveiled. This will...
NBCMontana
Victims identified in Sweet Grass Co. death investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Sweet Grass County released the names of the victims in a death investigation that began last week. The three people who died are identified as 81-year-old Gary Morton, 58-year-old Angelika Morton and 71-year-old Paul Ray. Responders found the victims at a home on Stephens...
Comments / 0