Top Sports Stories of the Year: Part 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois sports fans had a lot to cheer about in 2022.

Here’s a look back at some of the top stories of the year in our annual WMBD Top 10 list.

The ISU women’s basketball team capturing the MVC championship, Bloomington’s John Ridgeway being selected in the NFL Draft, the IHSA awarding the state football championships to Hancock Stadium, the Illini Bluffs softball team repeating as state champs and the Notre Dame boys soccer team winning a state title are all featured here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.