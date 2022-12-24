ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Trejo Shoots Bishop Diego Past Carpinteria in Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego High School jumped out to 14-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in its 56-29 boys basketball victory at Carpinteria on Tuesday. Bryan Trejo sank four three-pointers to lead the Cardinals with 15 points. “He always does all the other things we need to win...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Gingrich Wins Two Pro Gold Medals and One Silver at Pickleball Nationals

Three local players won gold medals and 10 others captured either silver or bronze at the Pickleball: Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Dayne Gingrich won national championships in both the men’s split pro and men’s senior pro divisions. He was also a silver medalist...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: New Heroes Emerge Daily

Miriam Webster defines a hero as “a person admired for achievements and noble qualities, or one who shows great courage.”. A hero can result from incidents impacting large numbers of people and many more that only involve one person. One such incident occurred recently just north of Lompoc. Local...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Hits Santa Barbara County

It should be a wet week for Santa Barbara County. Rain fell across the county most of the day on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service said there are chances of precipitation every day through Sunday. The Lompoc Valley had received the most rain as of 9 p.m., with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Fire Damages Residence East of Santa Maria Valley

A residential structure fire east of Santa Maria remained under investigation on Monday afternoon. Shortly after 11 a.m., personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched to the incident on the 3600 block of Tepusquet Road after the residents smelled smoke, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. Firefighters arrived to...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

HLC Reviews 4-Story Housing Project at Santa Barbara Jiffy Lube Site

The four-story housing project near downtown Santa Barbara that in the summer was called “generic” and a “monstrosity” is now “generally going in the right direction.”. “It is well done,” said Historic Landmarks Commissioner Ed Lenvik. “It will ultimately be something that is a nice...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Holly Sierra Bids Reluctant Farewell as Buellton’s Mayor

Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra hadn’t even handed over the gavel and she already had two new volunteer gigs lined up to fill her time. Sierra stepped down as mayor Dec. 8 and leaves reluctantly but appreciative of her eight years as a council member and six additional years as mayor.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Land Trust Gets $100,000 Matching Grant for Local Conservation Efforts

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has received a $100,000 match opportunity from a consortium of anonymous donors for any new dollars the organization raises. “The donors behind this match are members of our community who are asking us to go over and above for land conservation in Santa Barbara County. We are incredibly inspired by their generosity and vision,” said Carrie Mullen, director of development at the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy