Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Luke Zuffelato’s Big Finish Leads Santa Barbara to Victory in Holiday Classic Basketball
Luke Zuffelato scored 11 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter to help Santa Barbara High School hang on for an 80-77 victory over Holy Martyrs in Tuesday’s opening round of its own Holiday Classic Boys Basketball Tournament. “Luke had another stellar game, scoring 34, but just as...
Noozhawk
Trejo Shoots Bishop Diego Past Carpinteria in Boys Basketball
Bishop Diego High School jumped out to 14-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in its 56-29 boys basketball victory at Carpinteria on Tuesday. Bryan Trejo sank four three-pointers to lead the Cardinals with 15 points. “He always does all the other things we need to win...
Noozhawk
Gingrich Wins Two Pro Gold Medals and One Silver at Pickleball Nationals
Three local players won gold medals and 10 others captured either silver or bronze at the Pickleball: Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Dayne Gingrich won national championships in both the men’s split pro and men’s senior pro divisions. He was also a silver medalist...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: New Heroes Emerge Daily
Miriam Webster defines a hero as “a person admired for achievements and noble qualities, or one who shows great courage.”. A hero can result from incidents impacting large numbers of people and many more that only involve one person. One such incident occurred recently just north of Lompoc. Local...
Noozhawk
Rain Hits Santa Barbara County
It should be a wet week for Santa Barbara County. Rain fell across the county most of the day on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service said there are chances of precipitation every day through Sunday. The Lompoc Valley had received the most rain as of 9 p.m., with the...
Noozhawk
Laurie Jervis: With Distillation in His Roots, Lompoc Winemaker Launches Civilization Wine Company
Lompoc winemaker Kris Beverly came of age making blackberry wine in 5-gallon glass containers with his father in the 1990s, as did his father’s father before him. “Distillation and fermentation runs in my family, and I still have some of the equipment that my family used,” he told Noozhawk.
Noozhawk
Fire Damages Residence East of Santa Maria Valley
A residential structure fire east of Santa Maria remained under investigation on Monday afternoon. Shortly after 11 a.m., personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched to the incident on the 3600 block of Tepusquet Road after the residents smelled smoke, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. Firefighters arrived to...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Randy Rowse Talks Das Williams, La Cumbre Plaza, Cars on State Street, Council, Year-in-Review
Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse breaks down 2022 — everything from Das Williams’ recent comments on planners and La Cumbre Plaza, to State Street outdoor dining and changes at City Hall. The podcast gets off with a riveting discussion about the city’s proposed La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan...
Noozhawk
HLC Reviews 4-Story Housing Project at Santa Barbara Jiffy Lube Site
The four-story housing project near downtown Santa Barbara that in the summer was called “generic” and a “monstrosity” is now “generally going in the right direction.”. “It is well done,” said Historic Landmarks Commissioner Ed Lenvik. “It will ultimately be something that is a nice...
Noozhawk
Gerald Carpenter: Have a Happy New Year’s Eve With the Santa Barbara Symphony
What are your plans for New Year’s Eve? Of course, most of you already know where you’ll be at midnight, but what about the long evening leading up to it?. If you are an inveterate party animal, who lives to join forces with a noisy bacchanal, you need no suggestions from me, before plunging into the heart of New Year’s Eve.
Noozhawk
Holly Sierra Bids Reluctant Farewell as Buellton’s Mayor
Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra hadn’t even handed over the gavel and she already had two new volunteer gigs lined up to fill her time. Sierra stepped down as mayor Dec. 8 and leaves reluctantly but appreciative of her eight years as a council member and six additional years as mayor.
Noozhawk
Land Trust Gets $100,000 Matching Grant for Local Conservation Efforts
The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has received a $100,000 match opportunity from a consortium of anonymous donors for any new dollars the organization raises. “The donors behind this match are members of our community who are asking us to go over and above for land conservation in Santa Barbara County. We are incredibly inspired by their generosity and vision,” said Carrie Mullen, director of development at the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.
Comments / 0