MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Spring Hill College has been awarded $35 million as part of Senator Richard Shelby’s final funding effort on behalf of his constituents after more than 44 years of representing Alabama citizens in the United States House and Senate. This appropriation will be used to construct a state-of-the-art nursing and health sciences building as the College works to provide solutions to address current and future nursing shortages while also stimulating science education for future generations of SHC graduates.

MOBILE, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO