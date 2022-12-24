Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
Basye plans to file a lawsuit against CPS for rejecting his school board candidacy filing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) State Rep. Chuck Basye said he plans to meet with a lawyer Thursday morning to discuss pursuing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools. Basye, R-Rocheport, said he attempted to file for a position on the school board on Tuesday. Basye said he made the decision to file after speaking to a former The post Basye plans to file a lawsuit against CPS for rejecting his school board candidacy filing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Alabama sheriff dies just before taking third term in office
The sheriff in Autauga County died Monday just weeks before he was set to start his third term. Sheriff Joe Sedinger died after a brief illness, according to the sheriff’s office. A statement of condolence from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the sheriff had a brief battle with cancer.
WPMI
Spring Hill College receives $35 Million in omnibus spending funds
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Spring Hill College has been awarded $35 million as part of Senator Richard Shelby’s final funding effort on behalf of his constituents after more than 44 years of representing Alabama citizens in the United States House and Senate. This appropriation will be used to construct a state-of-the-art nursing and health sciences building as the College works to provide solutions to address current and future nursing shortages while also stimulating science education for future generations of SHC graduates.
Comments / 0