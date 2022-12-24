ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Seminole trio gives back to the community that helped raise them

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTkVc_0jtGHZmt00

James Coleman, Pat Watkins, and Amari Gainer all played high school football in Tallahassee. All three went on to play at Florida State, and all three continue to give back to the city that made them.

Friday in Tallahassee, the giving continued as the trio teamed up to give 30 kids a shopping spree just in time for Christmas.

"You can make it from out of here, and when you do something big, you have to come back," said Coleman. "It's all about pouring into the community that poured so much into you."

That's exactly what the homegrown Florida State trio of Coleman, Watkins, and Gainer did Friday in Tallahassee.

"Florida State's a family," said Gainer. "Being able to be with my Nole brothers, and my Nole family, being able to support the community, it's always a great time."

"I was growing up, I was in a lot of these people's situations, where I couldn't always afford everything," added Watkins. "It's kind of full circle for me to be able to come from where I was at, make it to where I was at, and turn around and give right back."

Thirty kids, ten chosen by each player granted a $100 shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors, a chance to have a Christmas, when they may have gone without.

"It's really neat to me, especially since it's Christmas, especially with inflation, I think this was really kind," said Taylor-Grace Malson, who received a gift card.

"Being able to have all these kids out here, throughout the community that need presents and have a great day, because not everyone's as fortunate," said Gainer. "It's amazing to be out here and be able to serve."

Serve a community that helped them realize their dreams.

"A lot of people do different things with their platform, and this is one of things I wanted to do with my platform, give back," said Watkins.

"You can literally come up through high school, come up through college and also be able to grow your roots and extend those roots here in the city of Tallahassee," added Coleman. "People need to see more examples of that."

Examples given today, to inspire the leaders of tomorrow.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Garrett Greene Reaches Out to Florida State Transfer

West Virginia has put forth their best recruiting efforts to land former Florida State linebacker Armani Gainer. Gainer, who was the active leader in tackles for the Seminoles, paid Morgantown a visit prior to Christmas. While it would certainly be an impressive recruiting win by Neal Brown’s staff, his decision...
MORGANTOWN, WV
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Tallahassee Police is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 3700 block of Rosewell Drive on Christmas Eve. Law enforcement arrived and found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds when he is subsequently transported to the hospital. Preliminary findings reveal all parties involved are known to each other, and the stabbing occurred following a verbal dispute. No arrests have yet been made.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a woman dead in a parking lot. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Terra Lake Apartments at 1375 Pullen Road, according to TPD. No arrests have been made as of this update. Eyewitness...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franklincounty.news

Unearthed deposit check hoists Anchor

Cleaning my garage (as you do when you have COVID and no place to go), I unearthed mail my parents forwarded me after I left Tallahassee over 20 years ago. Judging by the postmark, it was sent shortly after my FSU film school graduation, when I was living in Los Angeles working as an intern on EdTV.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wtxl.com

Monday morning First to Know forecast (12/26/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — I hope you had a wonderful holiday weekend. We're off to yet another cold and dry start to our day with temperatures remaining below freezing throughout our area until the early morning hours. The abundant sunshine we will experience today will warm our temperatures up slightly as the day progresses, but forecast highs are only expected to near the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will plummet to frigid temperatures again into the overnight hours.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy