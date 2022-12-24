ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeding South Dakota credits volunteers for getting through winter storm delays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials with Feeding South Dakota were forced to close down their Pierre facility for multiple days due to the recent winter storms. The snow and high winds shut down the central part of the state, making travel next to impossible. All of those factors led to delays in delivering food to those in need.
Great Bear celebrates season opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear is now open for business if you’re looking for fun over the holiday season. Officials say they made snow on top of the snow we already received in the winter storms last week. In a rare first, all the runs...
Restaurants prepare for 10th annual Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle and restaurants in Sioux Falls are busy getting ready. Starting January first through the end of January people will be able to try up to thirty-two burgers from a variety of restaurants in the downtown Sioux Falls area.
Red Kettle goal comes up short, Salvation Army still looking for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Salvation Army staff are hoping for a final push from donors this winter to help meet their needs this upcoming year. The organization came up about $75,000 short of its goal during the Red Kettle campaign. If that does not change by Friday, December 30, some changes will come to next year’s budget. Major Marlys Anderson says services have increased substantially this year with inflation affecting consumers. They anticipate the effects of inflation to linger into 2023 and hope to maintain this budget which compensates for that.
Industries busy with winter weather aftermath

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Just days after the South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued a no travel advisory industries are working to keep up with demand. Todd Munion has been driving tow trucks for eight years. He says trucks work around the clock for a number of days with large winter weather events.
Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
Upload your holiday snapshots here

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With weather conditions impacting travel, holiday celebrations may have looked different than expected this year. If you want to share snapshots of your holidays, upload them below.
Expect sunshine and above zero temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Monday, with just a few clouds drifting through from time to time. High temperatures will stay in the single digits across the region. It will be a little breezy in the southeast, with a few wind gusts around 30 mph, especially early in the day.
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation to award grant to Toy Lending Library

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Foundation, whose philanthropy has impacted many Sioux Falls non-profits, considers the grant an investment in the future by investing in kids. “At the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, we believe our collective road map to a stronger, brighter tomorrow begins with our...
Monday Munchies: One Smart Cookie

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mom is doing it all, running a bakery and working a full-time job. Logan Gran owns One Smart Cookie, a custom cookie decorating shop in Sioux Falls. She does more than just bake these delicious treats though. She is also...
SF Fire Rescue take the lead in blood drive, but more donations needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days in, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue currently holds the lead in blood donations over the Sioux Falls Police Department, 185 to 156, respectively. “Heroes Behind the Badges” is an initiative to raise blood donations for the Community Blood Bank of Sioux Falls....
Sioux Falls crews working around the clock to remove snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Plows in the city have been working around the clock to keep up with the continuous winter weather. This making it difficult for crews to operate fully, saying the winter conditions present a large challenge. “With snowfall, wind, and colder temperatures this has been...
Union Gospel Mission receives $60K in damages, seeks donations and volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is among several Sioux Falls organizations to experience burst pipes because of last week’s below-freezing temperatures. Others include Sanford Hospital, Swamp Daddy’s, and multiple apartment buildings. The Mission said their flooding happened on the third floor and...
2023 Downtown Burger Battle entries announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. shared the participants for the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle starting next week. The contest runs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 and includes specialty burgers from 32 Sioux Falls restaurants. A full list of burgers, descriptions, and location...
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say two burglaries targeted the same eastern Sioux Falls liquor store over the weekend. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the first burglary occurred on Friday night, a landscaping rock was thrown through one of the two glass doors, and vape cartridges were taken. The glass door was boarded up, and then on Saturday morning, a suspect broke the other glass door and took more vape cartridges and some liquor.
