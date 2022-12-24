ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Great Bear celebrates season opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear is now open for business if you’re looking for fun over the holiday season. Officials say they made snow on top of the snow we already received in the winter storms last week. In a rare first, all the runs...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota credits volunteers for getting through winter storm delays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials with Feeding South Dakota were forced to close down their Pierre facility for multiple days due to the recent winter storms. The snow and high winds shut down the central part of the state, making travel next to impossible. All of those factors led to delays in delivering food to those in need.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Restaurants prepare for 10th annual Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle and restaurants in Sioux Falls are busy getting ready. Starting January first through the end of January people will be able to try up to thirty-two burgers from a variety of restaurants in the downtown Sioux Falls area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Upload your holiday snapshots here

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With weather conditions impacting travel, holiday celebrations may have looked different than expected this year. If you want to share snapshots of your holidays, upload them below.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Industries busy with winter weather aftermath

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Just days after the South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued a no travel advisory industries are working to keep up with demand. Todd Munion has been driving tow trucks for eight years. He says trucks work around the clock for a number of days with large winter weather events.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What is a wintry mix of moisture?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures warming back to the low 30s we could see a mixed bag of precipitation. The freezing point of water is 32 degrees. The type of moisture that falls out of the cloud at that temperature depends on how deep the temperature profile is.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Monday Munchies: One Smart Cookie

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mom is doing it all, running a bakery and working a full-time job. Logan Gran owns One Smart Cookie, a custom cookie decorating shop in Sioux Falls. She does more than just bake these delicious treats though. She is also...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SF Fire Rescue take the lead in blood drive, but more donations needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days in, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue currently holds the lead in blood donations over the Sioux Falls Police Department, 185 to 156, respectively. “Heroes Behind the Badges” is an initiative to raise blood donations for the Community Blood Bank of Sioux Falls....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls crews working around the clock to remove snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Plows in the city have been working around the clock to keep up with the continuous winter weather. This making it difficult for crews to operate fully, saying the winter conditions present a large challenge. “With snowfall, wind, and colder temperatures this has been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow drift buries car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Red Kettle goal comes up short, Salvation Army still looking for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Salvation Army staff are hoping for a final push from donors this winter to help meet their needs this upcoming year. The organization came up about $75,000 short of its goal during the Red Kettle campaign. If that does not change by Friday, December 30, some changes will come to next year’s budget. Major Marlys Anderson says services have increased substantially this year with inflation affecting consumers. They anticipate the effects of inflation to linger into 2023 and hope to maintain this budget which compensates for that.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Cold Makes For Frigid Friday Firefighting Near George

George, Iowa– Two farm buildings and their contents were destroyed in a fire on Friday, December 23, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 12:10 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a building fire at 2273 Kingbird Avenue, a mile east and a mile and a half south of the funeral home corner in George.
GEORGE, IA
herosports.com

FCS Championship: Anonymous FCS Coaches Predict The NDSU vs. SDSU Winner

The highly-anticipated FCS championship showdown between North Dakota State and South Dakota State is still 1.5 weeks away. It gives us media folks plenty of time to break down and predict what we think will happen. But what do those in the coaching profession think about the final outcome on...
FARGO, ND

