Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Eagles injury updates: Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts' status; C.J. Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts in their Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, failing to clinch home-field advantage and the NFC East in the process. With both still at play heading into Week 17, will that be enough for the Eagles to prompt Hurts back into action?
Watch: John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace Speak to Media Following Missouri Loss
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and players Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 89-75 loss to Missouri on Wednesday night in Columbia. The press conferences can be seen above: More on Kentucky's loss to Mizzou here. Game notes from the loss can ...
Pistons end 6-game skid, win fight-marred game vs Magic
Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak.
Jacque Vaughn attributes Nets' run to wave of 'confidence and belief'
Jacque Vaughn has the Brooklyn Nets riding a wave of "confidence and belief" as they extended their winning streak to 10 games, beating the Atlanta Hawks 108-107 on Wednesday night.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Jets again looking for QB in Round 1 as Zach Wilson era already appears over
There will be 729 days between the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and the 2021 version, when the Jets took Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. We mention that because it sure feels like the Jets could again be in the franchise quarterback business. In part because Wilson has struggled, even when you compare him to other QBs from his draft class, but also because -- fair or not -- there's very little room for patience in today's NFL.
Hawkins scores 22 as No. 2 UConn beats Villanova 74-66
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 22 points to help No. 2 UConn edge Villanova 74-66 on Wednesday night. Freshman Alex Karaban added 15 points and Andre Jackson Jr. had 10 for the Huskies (14-0, 3-0 Big East). Hawkins scored in double figures for the sixth straight time...
PG Elliot Cadeau, top ’24 recruit, commits to UNC
Elliot Cadeau, one of the highest-rated point guards in the Class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina
Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon beats UNC on Bo Nix’s last-minute TD
Bo Nix tossed a 6-yard scoring pass to Chase Cota with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis’ point-attempt went through
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting
According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Wemby Watch: Are the Magic playing their way out of the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?
We need to talk about the Orlando Magic. They have an 8-5 record in the month of December along with the league's eighth-best net rating. They're coming off of a 10-game stretch in which their only two losses were one-point road defeat by the Hawks and a seven-point squeaker against the Bucks. They've beaten the Celtics twice. Only the Bulls can say the same. So what's going on here? There are a few trends to keep an eye on:
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Goes on injured reserve
Carlson (face) is out long term, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. He has been placed on injured reserve. Carlson was struck on the right side of his head/face by the puck last Friday against Winnipeg. He is not expected to play this week, but beyond that it is unclear how long he will be unavailable. Carlson has accounted for eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 contests this campaign. Erik Gustafsson and Trevor van Riemsdyk are primed for increased roles at even strength as well as the power play.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal
Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Tuesday's game postponed
Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo. Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
CBS Sports
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Non-participant on estimated report
Quitoriano (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report. An MRI on Monday revealed Quitoriano hyperextended his knee and bruised his quadriceps following an early exit from last week's loss to the Titans. While the rookie tight end avoided structural damage, he may be sidelined for at least one contest. However, he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the Texans need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins
Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Ties season-high tackle total
Smith tallied 10 tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Saturday's loss to the Vikings. Smith's first sack of the season came at a critical time, as he brought down Kirk Cousins with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a drive that ultimately ended in a Minnesota punt. In addition, Smith's 10 tackles tied a season-high mark and gave him 28 tackles over the past three weeks.
Comments / 0