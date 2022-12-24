ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Jets again looking for QB in Round 1 as Zach Wilson era already appears over

There will be 729 days between the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and the 2021 version, when the Jets took Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. We mention that because it sure feels like the Jets could again be in the franchise quarterback business. In part because Wilson has struggled, even when you compare him to other QBs from his draft class, but also because -- fair or not -- there's very little room for patience in today's NFL.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting

According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness

Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR

The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
Wemby Watch: Are the Magic playing their way out of the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?

We need to talk about the Orlando Magic. They have an 8-5 record in the month of December along with the league's eighth-best net rating. They're coming off of a 10-game stretch in which their only two losses were one-point road defeat by the Hawks and a seven-point squeaker against the Bucks. They've beaten the Celtics twice. Only the Bulls can say the same. So what's going on here? There are a few trends to keep an eye on:
Capitals' John Carlson: Goes on injured reserve

Carlson (face) is out long term, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. He has been placed on injured reserve. Carlson was struck on the right side of his head/face by the puck last Friday against Winnipeg. He is not expected to play this week, but beyond that it is unclear how long he will be unavailable. Carlson has accounted for eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 contests this campaign. Erik Gustafsson and Trevor van Riemsdyk are primed for increased roles at even strength as well as the power play.
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury

Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal

Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Tuesday's game postponed

Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo. Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Non-participant on estimated report

Quitoriano (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report. An MRI on Monday revealed Quitoriano hyperextended his knee and bruised his quadriceps following an early exit from last week's loss to the Titans. While the rookie tight end avoided structural damage, he may be sidelined for at least one contest. However, he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the Texans need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins

Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win

Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Ties season-high tackle total

Smith tallied 10 tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Saturday's loss to the Vikings. Smith's first sack of the season came at a critical time, as he brought down Kirk Cousins with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a drive that ultimately ended in a Minnesota punt. In addition, Smith's 10 tackles tied a season-high mark and gave him 28 tackles over the past three weeks.
