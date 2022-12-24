ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

We've had cold air, but where's the snow?

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The month of December has been colder than normal for Rochester and WNY in general. The average temperature this month has been more than 2 degrees below normal. In particular, the last week has featured substantially below normal temperatures for most areas. Here's a calendar view...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester airport navigates Southwest cancellations, increased traffic

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Southwest Airlines is experiencing thousands of flight cancellations across the country, which has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Long lines could be seen throughout the day at the Southwest Airlines check-in point at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday. What’s already a busy time for […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

High demand for rental cars amid flight cancellations in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y — Canceled flights have led to high demand for rental cars at Rochester's airport as travelers look to reach their destinations any way they can. Since the blizzard in Buffalo and other parts of the U.S., thousands of flights have been canceled across the nation. Southwest Airlines also canceled a majority of its flights for the second day in a row.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Southwest Airlines' flight cancellations creating issues for travelers, airports

Rochester, N.Y. — The United States Department of Transportation is investigating what they call an "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays" by Southwest Airlines. Suitcases were piled up inside baggage claim at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Tuesday. They're remnants of flights canceled during the holiday travel rush.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: The winter season takes a vacation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fundamental change in the overall weather pattern is coming to Western New York in the coming days. Tomorrow, for the first time in more than four days, the temperature will be climb above freezing. This will mark the start of a long period of unseasonably warm weather which will last at least into the first week of January.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

WNYers back on the road after Thruway, expressways reopen

Cheektowaga, N.Y. — The westernmost portion of the New York State Thruway reopened Tuesday, four days after closing when a deadly winter storm ravaged Western New York. The Thruway Authority has deemed travel safe again on the 140-mile between Henrietta and the Pennsylvania line. "I've been here for one...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

More than 4 feet of snow in Buffalo

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Three straight substantial lake effect snow events near Buffalo have left the city paralyzed for area holiday travelers. This event started after an Arctic cold front crossed the area last Friday and has resulted in historic snowfall. Seasonal snowfall in Buffalo is now over 92". In...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

DEC, Forest Rangers assist in rescue operations during Buffalo winter storm

During the dangerous blizzard that ravaged Western NY, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted various County emergency personnel in rescue operations. In Jefferson County, Rangers helped rescue people from their cars as the county was bombarded with more than 100 calls to 911 for stranded drivers on...
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Power restored at Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing 6-week-old found safe in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police say a missing six-month-old has been found safe at a city home. The baby was last seen on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday around 10 a.m. He was believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Police announced just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the baby...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY

