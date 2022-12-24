Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
We've had cold air, but where's the snow?
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The month of December has been colder than normal for Rochester and WNY in general. The average temperature this month has been more than 2 degrees below normal. In particular, the last week has featured substantially below normal temperatures for most areas. Here's a calendar view...
Rochester airport navigates Southwest cancellations, increased traffic
GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Southwest Airlines is experiencing thousands of flight cancellations across the country, which has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Long lines could be seen throughout the day at the Southwest Airlines check-in point at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday. What’s already a busy time for […]
13 WHAM
High demand for rental cars amid flight cancellations in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y — Canceled flights have led to high demand for rental cars at Rochester's airport as travelers look to reach their destinations any way they can. Since the blizzard in Buffalo and other parts of the U.S., thousands of flights have been canceled across the nation. Southwest Airlines also canceled a majority of its flights for the second day in a row.
13 WHAM
Southwest Airlines' flight cancellations creating issues for travelers, airports
Rochester, N.Y. — The United States Department of Transportation is investigating what they call an "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays" by Southwest Airlines. Suitcases were piled up inside baggage claim at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Tuesday. They're remnants of flights canceled during the holiday travel rush.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: The winter season takes a vacation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fundamental change in the overall weather pattern is coming to Western New York in the coming days. Tomorrow, for the first time in more than four days, the temperature will be climb above freezing. This will mark the start of a long period of unseasonably warm weather which will last at least into the first week of January.
Sunrise Smart Start: Winter storm, boil water advisory lifted
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, December 26, 2022.
13 WHAM
Businesses in Monroe County still feeling effects from winter storm
Brockport, N.Y. — The deadly winter storm that slammed most of the country is still causing problems in Monroe County. BACKGROUND | Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend. Drivers pulling up to the Walmart...
13 WHAM
WNYers back on the road after Thruway, expressways reopen
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — The westernmost portion of the New York State Thruway reopened Tuesday, four days after closing when a deadly winter storm ravaged Western New York. The Thruway Authority has deemed travel safe again on the 140-mile between Henrietta and the Pennsylvania line. "I've been here for one...
13 WHAM
More than 4 feet of snow in Buffalo
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Three straight substantial lake effect snow events near Buffalo have left the city paralyzed for area holiday travelers. This event started after an Arctic cold front crossed the area last Friday and has resulted in historic snowfall. Seasonal snowfall in Buffalo is now over 92". In...
13 WHAM
DEC, Forest Rangers assist in rescue operations during Buffalo winter storm
During the dangerous blizzard that ravaged Western NY, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted various County emergency personnel in rescue operations. In Jefferson County, Rangers helped rescue people from their cars as the county was bombarded with more than 100 calls to 911 for stranded drivers on...
13 WHAM
NYS Thruway closure remains in effect from Henrietta to Pennsylvania border
Rochester, N.Y. — The NYS Thruway from exit 46 in Henrietta to the Pennsylvania state border remains closed on Monday, after deadly blizzard conditions slammed the area. Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend. The...
Power restored at Highland Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
Kucko’s Camera: Icy morning at Letchworth State Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko woke up early and took his digital recording devices to Letchworth State Park for a look at the Genesee River’s icy December spray.
NYSP presence on Hoyt Place in Rochester
The New York State Police is currently on scene in front of a residence on Hoyt Pl. with a car blocking the roadway.
NYSP sends snowmobiles, personnel to aid in Buffalo
This news comes after Buffalo officials announced that at least 21 people have died due to the blizzard impacting Western New York
We Now Know How The Tragic Deaths Happened In Buffalo Blizzard
The blizzard caused by winter storm Elliott has sadly become very deadly here in Western New York. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has released some of the causes of the deaths. In Erie County, the death toll has risen to 27. This evening, Monday, December 26, 2022, Poloncarz tweeted,. Very...
WHEC TV-10
Missing 6-week-old found safe in City of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police say a missing six-month-old has been found safe at a city home. The baby was last seen on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday around 10 a.m. He was believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Police announced just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the baby...
Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
Poloncarz on winter storm: "It was horrible during the day and it's going to be worse at night."
Erie County, N.Y. (WBEN) - “White out conditions, you can’t see past the hood of the vehicle. Travel is almost non-existent. It is moving at a snail’s pace if it’s moving at all,” says Mark Poloncarz during the Friday evening storm briefing.
