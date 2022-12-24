ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1

Tampa Bay211—4 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 10 (Hedman), 1:55. 2, Tampa Bay, Point 18 (Sergachev, Kucherov), 14:09 (pp). Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Point 19, 16:00. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Hagel 13 (Hedman, Bogosian), 8:31. 5, Montreal, Guhle 2 (Edmundson, Dvorak), 17:21. Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-9-7_26. Tampa Bay 13-13-11_37.
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m. Columbus at...
Chicago 119, Milwaukee 113

MILWAUKEE (113) Connaughton 0-3 0-2 0, G.Antetokounmpo 17-39 11-17 45, Lopez 5-12 4-5 14, Allen 4-16 2-2 13, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-18 3-4 20, Ingles 2-6 0-0 5, G.Hill 3-7 2-2 8, Matthews 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 41-110 22-32 113. CHICAGO (119) DeRozan 15-25...
Detroit 121, Orlando 101

ORLANDO (101) Banchero 4-12 7-8 15, M.Wagner 2-5 1-2 7, Bol 5-9 1-1 11, F.Wagner 7-15 4-5 19, Fultz 2-12 2-2 6, Schofield 1-2 1-2 3, Carter Jr. 5-10 5-9 16, Bamba 3-5 1-1 7, Anthony 2-6 4-4 8, G.Harris 3-6 0-0 7, Hampton 0-0 0-0 0, Houstan 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 35-85 26-34 101.
Sacramento 127, Denver 126

DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
New Orleans 119, Minnesota 118

MINNESOTA (118) Edwards 10-23 5-9 27, McDaniels 8-12 2-3 19, Gobert 4-5 2-2 10, Rivers 2-6 0-1 5, Russell 8-17 9-9 27, Reid 5-8 1-2 13, Knight 0-0 1-2 1, Forbes 0-1 2-2 2, Nowell 5-11 2-2 14. Totals 42-83 24-32 118. NEW ORLEANS (119) Murphy III 6-8 4-5 21,...
Miami 112, L.A. Lakers 98

L.A. LAKERS (98) James 10-18 5-5 27, Walker IV 0-4 0-0 0, Bryant 5-6 1-2 11, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 5-10 3-4 15, Gabriel 4-4 1-1 10, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 5-6 0-0 14, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Reaves 0-5 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-16 1-3 15. Totals 37-77 11-15 98.
Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 107

Percentages: FG .506, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Irving 5-11, Mills 3-3, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-4, Curry 0-1, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 13 (Claxton 6, O'Neale 3, Durant 2, Warren 2). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 4, Irving 2, Simmons 2, Claxton, Mills,...
NO. 3 HOUSTON 89, TULSA 50

Percentages: FG .590, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Sharp 3-5, Mark 2-4, Arceneaux 1-2, Shead 1-3, Elvin 0-1, J.Walker 0-1, R.Walker 0-1, Sasser 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Francis 4, J.Walker 2). Turnovers: 6 (Sharp 4, Francis, J.Walker). Steals: 8 (Arceneaux 2, Roberts 2,...
Washington 127, Phoenix 102

Percentages: FG .448, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Bridges 3-6, Paul 3-6, Ayton 1-1, Landale 1-2, Craig 1-3, Lee 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Wainright 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Paul 2, Bridges, Okogie). Turnovers: 11 (Paul 4, Ayton 2, Craig 2, Landale,...
