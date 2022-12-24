Read full article on original website
Related
New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump's lies about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud
John Hood: Early patriot gives Christmas cheeky defense
One of the ironies of the holiday calendar is that Christmas follows closely after Thanksgiving. Many of the Pilgrims and Puritans who helped make Thanksgiving an American tradition were appalled by and opposed to the celebration of Christmas. One of my ancestors, the pioneering Connecticut publisher John Tully, made a big stink about the issue back in the 1680s. Tully’s defense of Christmas came not from an outsider, however, but from someone with strong marital ties to the Puritan aristocracy. ...
Sarajevo’s agony echoes as Ukraine braces for a dark winter
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Vildana Mutevelić huddled in her apartment with her two young children and elderly cousins. They had no heat, electricity or running water as artillery shells tore the roof off their building and almost took their lives. To survive, she improvised. Mutevelić made a lamp...
Lack of info on China's COVID outbreak stirs global concerns
BEIJING — (AP) — Moves by the U.S., Japan and others to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.
Twitter outages hit thousands of users worldwide
Twitter users around the world reported errors accessing it for several hours, web monitors said Wednesday, in one of the biggest outages since Elon Musk bought the platform. Web monitor NetBlocks said the outages were international and "not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering".
Thriving network of fixers preys on migrants crossing Mexico
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — When migrants arrive to the main crossing point into southern Mexico — a steamy city with no job opportunities, a place packed with foreigners eager to keep moving north — they soon learn the only way to cut through the red tape and expedite what can be a monthslong process is to pay someone. With soaring numbers of people entering Mexico, a sprawling network of lawyers, fixers and middlemen has exploded in the country. Opportunists are ready to provide documents to...
Comments / 0