New Orleans 119, Minnesota 118

MINNESOTA (118) Edwards 10-23 5-9 27, McDaniels 8-12 2-3 19, Gobert 4-5 2-2 10, Rivers 2-6 0-1 5, Russell 8-17 9-9 27, Reid 5-8 1-2 13, Knight 0-0 1-2 1, Forbes 0-1 2-2 2, Nowell 5-11 2-2 14. Totals 42-83 24-32 118. NEW ORLEANS (119) Murphy III 6-8 4-5 21,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Detroit 121, Orlando 101

Percentages: FG .407, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (M.Wagner 2-3, Carter Jr. 1-3, G.Harris 1-3, F.Wagner 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Banchero 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Anthony 0-2, Bol 0-2, Houstan 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anthony 2, Bamba 2, Banchero). Turnovers: 12 (Bol 3, Banchero 2,...
Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 107

BROOKLYN (108) Durant 8-17 9-9 26, O'Neale 3-6 0-0 7, Claxton 8-9 1-2 17, Irving 11-22 1-1 28, Simmons 5-10 0-2 10, Warren 1-5 0-0 2, Watanabe 2-6 0-0 4, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Mills 3-3 3-3 12, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-83 14-17 108. ATLANTA (107) Collins 8-16...
ATLANTA, GA
Sacramento 127, Denver 126

DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SOUTHERN UTAH 79, NEW MEXICO STATE 75

Percentages: FG .474, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Jones 5-7, Healy 2-4, Allen 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Butler 1-3, Fausett 0-2, Spurgin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spurgin 2, Fausett). Turnovers: 14 (Allen 6, Healy 3, Spurgin 3, Butler, Jones). Steals: 5 (Spurgin 3, Healy,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Miami 112, L.A. Lakers 98

L.A. LAKERS (98) James 10-18 5-5 27, Walker IV 0-4 0-0 0, Bryant 5-6 1-2 11, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 5-10 3-4 15, Gabriel 4-4 1-1 10, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 5-6 0-0 14, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Reaves 0-5 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-16 1-3 15. Totals 37-77 11-15 98.
LOS ANGELES, CA
S. Utah 79, New Mexico St. 75

S. UTAH (9-5) Fausett 4-8 2-3 10, Spurgin 5-10 2-7 12, Allen 5-8 3-3 14, Butler 3-8 2-4 9, Jones 6-15 3-4 20, Barnes 1-3 0-0 3, Healy 3-5 3-6 11, Dut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 15-27 79. NEW MEXICO ST. (7-6) Avery 3-8 0-0 7, Muhammad 2-4 4-5...
LAS CRUCES, NM
LSU 60, NO. 9 ARKANSAS 57

Percentages: FG .369, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Davis 2-8, Council 1-5, Walsh 1-8, Pinion 0-1, Black 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 3, Walsh 2). Turnovers: 10 (Black 2, Council 2, Graham 2, Walsh 2, Davis, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 8 (Council 3, Davis 2,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Chicago 119, Milwaukee 113

MILWAUKEE (113) Connaughton 0-3 0-2 0, G.Antetokounmpo 17-39 11-17 45, Lopez 5-12 4-5 14, Allen 4-16 2-2 13, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-18 3-4 20, Ingles 2-6 0-0 5, G.Hill 3-7 2-2 8, Matthews 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 41-110 22-32 113. CHICAGO (119) DeRozan 15-25...
CHICAGO, IL
TEMPLE 59, EAST CAROLINA 57

Percentages: FG .364, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Battle 3-8, Miller 2-5, Hicks 2-11, Dezonie 0-1, Jourdain 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jourdain 2, Hicks, Okpomo). Turnovers: 12 (Battle 3, Hicks 3, Jourdain 3, Dezonie, Jongkuch, Miller). Steals: 7 (Jourdain 2, Miller 2, Battle,...
GREENVILLE, NC
Georgia 78, Rider 72

RIDER (5-6) James 6-11 2-2 14, Ogemuno-Johnson 3-6 0-2 6, Betrand 5-10 0-0 12, Murray 4-17 0-0 8, Powell 3-10 1-3 9, Ingraham 5-7 5-5 15, Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Bladen 2-4 0-0 4, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, McKeithan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 8-12 72. GEORGIA (10-3) Moncrieffe 0-1...
ATLANTA, GA
Washington 127, Phoenix 102

Percentages: FG .448, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Bridges 3-6, Paul 3-6, Ayton 1-1, Landale 1-2, Craig 1-3, Lee 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Wainright 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Paul 2, Bridges, Okogie). Turnovers: 11 (Paul 4, Ayton 2, Craig 2, Landale,...
WASHINGTON STATE
UCF 52, WICHITA STATE 45

Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Flanagan 2-3, Okafor 2-3, Pierre 2-5, Bell 1-3, Abidde 0-1, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-1, Walton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Bell 4, Walton 4, Pierre 2, Rojas, Scott). Steals: 5 (Pohto 2, Flanagan, Okafor, Pierre).
WICHITA, KS
NO. 3 HOUSTON 89, TULSA 50

Percentages: FG .590, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Sharp 3-5, Mark 2-4, Arceneaux 1-2, Shead 1-3, Elvin 0-1, J.Walker 0-1, R.Walker 0-1, Sasser 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Francis 4, J.Walker 2). Turnovers: 6 (Sharp 4, Francis, J.Walker). Steals: 8 (Arceneaux 2, Roberts 2,...
TULSA, OK
MISSOURI STATE 79, NORTHERN IOWA 67

Percentages: FG .547, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Ridgnal 5-9, K.Moore 3-7, C.Moore 2-6, Mayo 1-1, Clay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (C.Moore 3, Clay, Mayo, Ridgnal). Turnovers: 10 (C.Moore 2, Clay 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, K.Moore, Ridgnal). Steals: 9 (Clay 2, Mayo...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
No. 14 Michigan 76, Nebraska 59

MICHIGAN (12-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.923, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Nolan 4-6, Kiser 3-5, Phelia 1-2, Brown 0-2, Crockett 0-1, Evans 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Kiser 1) Turnovers: 14 (Phelia 4, Team 4, Brown 3, Kiser 2, Kampschroeder 1) Steals: 8 (Kampschroeder 5, Nolan 2, Brown 1)
LINCOLN, NE
SAN JOSE STATE 75, UNLV 72, OT

Percentages: FG .439, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Webster 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2, Johnson 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2). Turnovers: 6 (Harkless 4, Johnson, Rodriguez). Steals: 5 (Gilbert 2, Harkless 2, Rodriguez). Technical Fouls: Harkless, 12:55 first.
SAN JOSE, CA
MISSOURI 89, NO. 19 KENTUCKY 75

Percentages: FG .464, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Wallace 5-13, Wheeler 2-3, Thiero 1-1, Fredrick 0-1, Livingston 0-1, Toppin 0-1, Reeves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wallace). Turnovers: 14 (Toppin 3, Tshiebwe 3, Livingston 2, Reeves 2, Wheeler 2, Wallace, Ware). Steals: 5 (Tshiebwe...
MISSOURI STATE
Golden State 112, Utah 107

UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107. GOLDEN STATE (112) D.Green...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SACRAMENTO STATE 72, STANISLAUS STATE 51

Percentages: FG .317, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Farias 1-1, I.Jones 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Pallesi 1-4, Fallay 0-1, Ordonio 0-1, Short 0-1, Bender 0-3, Zecic 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Zecic 5, Pallesi 3, Short 2, Ameyaw, Boone, J.Jones, Ordonio). Steals: 11...
SACRAMENTO, CA

