New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 119, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Edwards 10-23 5-9 27, McDaniels 8-12 2-3 19, Gobert 4-5 2-2 10, Rivers 2-6 0-1 5, Russell 8-17 9-9 27, Reid 5-8 1-2 13, Knight 0-0 1-2 1, Forbes 0-1 2-2 2, Nowell 5-11 2-2 14. Totals 42-83 24-32 118. NEW ORLEANS (119) Murphy III 6-8 4-5 21,...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 121, Orlando 101
Percentages: FG .407, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (M.Wagner 2-3, Carter Jr. 1-3, G.Harris 1-3, F.Wagner 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Banchero 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Anthony 0-2, Bol 0-2, Houstan 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anthony 2, Bamba 2, Banchero). Turnovers: 12 (Bol 3, Banchero 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 107
BROOKLYN (108) Durant 8-17 9-9 26, O'Neale 3-6 0-0 7, Claxton 8-9 1-2 17, Irving 11-22 1-1 28, Simmons 5-10 0-2 10, Warren 1-5 0-0 2, Watanabe 2-6 0-0 4, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Mills 3-3 3-3 12, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-83 14-17 108. ATLANTA (107) Collins 8-16...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UTAH 79, NEW MEXICO STATE 75
Percentages: FG .474, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Jones 5-7, Healy 2-4, Allen 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Butler 1-3, Fausett 0-2, Spurgin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spurgin 2, Fausett). Turnovers: 14 (Allen 6, Healy 3, Spurgin 3, Butler, Jones). Steals: 5 (Spurgin 3, Healy,...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 112, L.A. Lakers 98
L.A. LAKERS (98) James 10-18 5-5 27, Walker IV 0-4 0-0 0, Bryant 5-6 1-2 11, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 5-10 3-4 15, Gabriel 4-4 1-1 10, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 5-6 0-0 14, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Reaves 0-5 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-16 1-3 15. Totals 37-77 11-15 98.
Porterville Recorder
S. Utah 79, New Mexico St. 75
S. UTAH (9-5) Fausett 4-8 2-3 10, Spurgin 5-10 2-7 12, Allen 5-8 3-3 14, Butler 3-8 2-4 9, Jones 6-15 3-4 20, Barnes 1-3 0-0 3, Healy 3-5 3-6 11, Dut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 15-27 79. NEW MEXICO ST. (7-6) Avery 3-8 0-0 7, Muhammad 2-4 4-5...
Porterville Recorder
LSU 60, NO. 9 ARKANSAS 57
Percentages: FG .369, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Davis 2-8, Council 1-5, Walsh 1-8, Pinion 0-1, Black 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 3, Walsh 2). Turnovers: 10 (Black 2, Council 2, Graham 2, Walsh 2, Davis, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 8 (Council 3, Davis 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 119, Milwaukee 113
MILWAUKEE (113) Connaughton 0-3 0-2 0, G.Antetokounmpo 17-39 11-17 45, Lopez 5-12 4-5 14, Allen 4-16 2-2 13, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-18 3-4 20, Ingles 2-6 0-0 5, G.Hill 3-7 2-2 8, Matthews 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 41-110 22-32 113. CHICAGO (119) DeRozan 15-25...
Porterville Recorder
TEMPLE 59, EAST CAROLINA 57
Percentages: FG .364, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Battle 3-8, Miller 2-5, Hicks 2-11, Dezonie 0-1, Jourdain 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jourdain 2, Hicks, Okpomo). Turnovers: 12 (Battle 3, Hicks 3, Jourdain 3, Dezonie, Jongkuch, Miller). Steals: 7 (Jourdain 2, Miller 2, Battle,...
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 78, Rider 72
RIDER (5-6) James 6-11 2-2 14, Ogemuno-Johnson 3-6 0-2 6, Betrand 5-10 0-0 12, Murray 4-17 0-0 8, Powell 3-10 1-3 9, Ingraham 5-7 5-5 15, Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Bladen 2-4 0-0 4, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, McKeithan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 8-12 72. GEORGIA (10-3) Moncrieffe 0-1...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 127, Phoenix 102
Percentages: FG .448, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Bridges 3-6, Paul 3-6, Ayton 1-1, Landale 1-2, Craig 1-3, Lee 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Wainright 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Paul 2, Bridges, Okogie). Turnovers: 11 (Paul 4, Ayton 2, Craig 2, Landale,...
Porterville Recorder
UCF 52, WICHITA STATE 45
Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Flanagan 2-3, Okafor 2-3, Pierre 2-5, Bell 1-3, Abidde 0-1, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-1, Walton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Bell 4, Walton 4, Pierre 2, Rojas, Scott). Steals: 5 (Pohto 2, Flanagan, Okafor, Pierre).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 3 HOUSTON 89, TULSA 50
Percentages: FG .590, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Sharp 3-5, Mark 2-4, Arceneaux 1-2, Shead 1-3, Elvin 0-1, J.Walker 0-1, R.Walker 0-1, Sasser 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Francis 4, J.Walker 2). Turnovers: 6 (Sharp 4, Francis, J.Walker). Steals: 8 (Arceneaux 2, Roberts 2,...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI STATE 79, NORTHERN IOWA 67
Percentages: FG .547, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Ridgnal 5-9, K.Moore 3-7, C.Moore 2-6, Mayo 1-1, Clay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (C.Moore 3, Clay, Mayo, Ridgnal). Turnovers: 10 (C.Moore 2, Clay 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, K.Moore, Ridgnal). Steals: 9 (Clay 2, Mayo...
Porterville Recorder
No. 14 Michigan 76, Nebraska 59
MICHIGAN (12-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.923, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Nolan 4-6, Kiser 3-5, Phelia 1-2, Brown 0-2, Crockett 0-1, Evans 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Kiser 1) Turnovers: 14 (Phelia 4, Team 4, Brown 3, Kiser 2, Kampschroeder 1) Steals: 8 (Kampschroeder 5, Nolan 2, Brown 1)
Porterville Recorder
SAN JOSE STATE 75, UNLV 72, OT
Percentages: FG .439, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Webster 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2, Johnson 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2). Turnovers: 6 (Harkless 4, Johnson, Rodriguez). Steals: 5 (Gilbert 2, Harkless 2, Rodriguez). Technical Fouls: Harkless, 12:55 first.
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 89, NO. 19 KENTUCKY 75
Percentages: FG .464, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Wallace 5-13, Wheeler 2-3, Thiero 1-1, Fredrick 0-1, Livingston 0-1, Toppin 0-1, Reeves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wallace). Turnovers: 14 (Toppin 3, Tshiebwe 3, Livingston 2, Reeves 2, Wheeler 2, Wallace, Ware). Steals: 5 (Tshiebwe...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 112, Utah 107
UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107. GOLDEN STATE (112) D.Green...
Porterville Recorder
SACRAMENTO STATE 72, STANISLAUS STATE 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Farias 1-1, I.Jones 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Pallesi 1-4, Fallay 0-1, Ordonio 0-1, Short 0-1, Bender 0-3, Zecic 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Zecic 5, Pallesi 3, Short 2, Ameyaw, Boone, J.Jones, Ordonio). Steals: 11...
