10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
Robbery Suspect In Custody After Assault At SW OKC Apartment Complex
A suspect is in custody after a man was beaten black and blue inside the entrance of his apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City. News 9’s Sylvia Corkill has the details of the man behind the attack, now behind bars.
Police Release New Details On Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoam City
Oklahoma City Police have released new details on a shooting and chase that ended in a crash on the northwest side of the city on Monday morning. According to police, it all started at a CVS Pharmacy near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard on Monday. Police say 34-year-old Charles...
Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
Oklahoma Representative Facing Felony Charge Following October Arrest
A state representative is a facing felony charge following an incident in October in Edmond. Rep. Ryan Martinez was arrested outside of an Edmond bar on Oct. 26 and is now charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. State law said anybody convicted of a felony cannot...
Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Crime Spree, Shooting In NW OKC
A retired police officer intervened on Monday during an armed robbery at a CVS store on the northwest side of the city. The robbery suspect was taken into custody after allegedly opening fire inside the store and at Oklahoma City police officers. The man’s violent crime spree came to an...
Armed Robbery Suspect Accused Of Firing At Officer Outside NW OKC CVS Store
Oklahoma City police released new information on Tuesday about a violent robbery and assault that left a local CVS employee with a head injury. Officers captured 34-year-old Charles Scott on Monday morning following a short pursuit that ended in a crash near northwest 14th and Classen Boulevard. Scott was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a number of felony complaints including three counts of shooting with intent to kill for firing at an officer.
Cleveland County Inmate Dies At Hospital After Experiencing Medical Emergency
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an inmate died on Dec. 20 at a nearby hospital after experiencing a medical emergency. The CCSO said on Dec. 20, Kathryn Milano, 66, suffered a medical emergency that was related to pre-existing medical conditions. Milano was transported to a nearby hospital where...
The Classen Apartment Residents Demand Answers After Water Damage On Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve was a rude awakening for residents at an upscale Oklahoma City apartment complex who woke up to an indoor downpour. The Classen apartment tower, near Northwest 23rd and Western, had a pipe burst and sent water shooting from the ceilings. “The residents are fed up with how we’ve...
Edmond Police Offer Tips On Avoiding Phone Scams
Edmond Police say phone scams are on the rise so the department is sharing some ways to recognize and avoid scammers. According to police, if an offer sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. Police say scammers will also call asking for personal information or money and...
Man Shot, Killed After Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NW OKC Apartment
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails through windows on Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators said the motive behind the firebomb attacks appeared to be domestic-related. The shooter was possibly defending their home.
Gusty Winds Ahead Of Coming Storm, Cold Front
Windy today are ahead of a potent upper-level storm. That gusty south wind will lead to a nice warmup, but also increase the fire danger. A dryline will move into western OK and will drop humidity down to 15 percent at times. Tonight a cold front rolls in, this will...
Moore Family Turning Old Business Into Childcare Center
A family in Moore is turning an old restaurant into a child care center for their community. The family currently runs a child care center at home, but family members said their community needs one that allows them to care for more kids. "They said 'oh, you can have 60...
Midtown Pear Street Books Owner Embraces New Chapter Following Teaching Career
Every dollar spent inside an Oklahoma business keeps the home economy alive. Money can buy a gift. “Books are a great gift for everybody,” Caitlin Moore, the owner of the newly opened bookstore Pear Books & Plants in Midtown, Oklahoma City, said. The place someone chooses to buy that...
Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community
An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
