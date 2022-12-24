ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Representative Facing Felony Charge Following October Arrest

A state representative is a facing felony charge following an incident in October in Edmond. Rep. Ryan Martinez was arrested outside of an Edmond bar on Oct. 26 and is now charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. State law said anybody convicted of a felony cannot...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Accused Of Firing At Officer Outside NW OKC CVS Store

Oklahoma City police released new information on Tuesday about a violent robbery and assault that left a local CVS employee with a head injury. Officers captured 34-year-old Charles Scott on Monday morning following a short pursuit that ended in a crash near northwest 14th and Classen Boulevard. Scott was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a number of felony complaints including three counts of shooting with intent to kill for firing at an officer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Edmond Police Offer Tips On Avoiding Phone Scams

Edmond Police say phone scams are on the rise so the department is sharing some ways to recognize and avoid scammers. According to police, if an offer sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. Police say scammers will also call asking for personal information or money and...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Gusty Winds Ahead Of Coming Storm, Cold Front

Windy today are ahead of a potent upper-level storm. That gusty south wind will lead to a nice warmup, but also increase the fire danger. A dryline will move into western OK and will drop humidity down to 15 percent at times. Tonight a cold front rolls in, this will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Moore Family Turning Old Business Into Childcare Center

A family in Moore is turning an old restaurant into a child care center for their community. The family currently runs a child care center at home, but family members said their community needs one that allows them to care for more kids. "They said 'oh, you can have 60...
MOORE, OK
news9.com

Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community

An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
EDMOND, OK

