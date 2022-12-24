ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

HRT January 2023 Service Changes

Route 6 South Norfolk will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe. Route 24 will provide service to Summit Pointe. The weekday span will end at 7:25 p.m. and the Saturday span will at 8:22 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Firefighters say one person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Norfolk police investigate shooting on Radnor Road

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and hospitalized Friday night in Norfolk, the city's police department said. Four days later, a spokesman shared the news about the shooting. He said officers were called to Radnor Road, near Little Creek, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23. When they got...
NORFOLK, VA

