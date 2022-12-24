Read full article on original website
Repairs start on waste facility that caught fire, partially closing South Norfolk Jordan Bridge
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fire at a nearby waste facility shut down the Portsmouth side of the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge nearly two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the work began to repair the damage and reopen the widely traveled roadway. A Wheelabrator waste facility spokesperson said the road to...
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
Tolls at Downtown, Midtown Tunnels to increase this weekend
Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 27-cents more during peak hours with the toll increasing to $2.77 for a 2-axle vehicle. Peak hours are from 5:30 am to 9 am and 2:30 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday.
Virginia Beach daycare could close for months after pipe burst, flooding building over holiday weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The winter weather froze a Virginia Beach daycare’s pipes and income. A pipe burst at Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center in the Green Run neighborhood, forcing the daycare to be closed for repairs. It could be three months before re-opening. District Manager Latese Hamilton said...
Virginia Beach infrastructure, community projects getting a big financial boost
Nearly $15.5 million in ceremonial checks was presented to Virginia Beach city leaders Wednesday. The money will be used to help fund several projects throughout the city.
HRT January 2023 Service Changes
Route 6 South Norfolk will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe. Route 24 will provide service to Summit Pointe. The weekday span will end at 7:25 p.m. and the Saturday span will at 8:22 p.m.
Man sent to hospital following Wednesday morning shooting in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
VBSPCA seeks donations while handling pipe issues, closes for the day
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the damage at the Norfolk SPCA that occurred on December 26, 2022. The Virginia Beach SPCA and clinic were closed on Tuesday due to the need for 'facility maintenance', and now they're seeking help from the public.
Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary in Norfolk
According to police, officers received reports on Dec. 25 around 9 a.m. of to men entering the Exclusive Clothing store on 2807 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
VBSPCA seeking blankets, towels after pipes burst
The VBSPCA Shelter and Clinic will be closed on Tuesday due to facility maintenance after having issues with their pipes.
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Firefighters say one person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage. The...
Deadly tractor-trailer in Chesapeake on I-64 causes lane closures
A tractor-trailer crashed in Chesapeake on Interstate 64, eastbound, according to Virginia State Police
Suffolk police investigate two separate shootings
Police say that it has not been determined if the two incidents were related. The investigation remains ongoing.
Lawsuit filed by man convicted of killing Newport News police officer dismissed
Virginia Beach church says cross missing after strong winds knocked it off steeple
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cross represents hope and sacrifice for Christian faith leaders. Union Baptist Church Pastor Robert Barnes put it like this: “The cross is a symbol of God’s humanity to us." You can usually find it on top of churches, and certainly at Barnes'...
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
Norfolk police investigate shooting on Radnor Road
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and hospitalized Friday night in Norfolk, the city's police department said. Four days later, a spokesman shared the news about the shooting. He said officers were called to Radnor Road, near Little Creek, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23. When they got...
Freezing cold, burst pipes, and water woes at Virginia Beach mobile home park
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some people in Hampton Roads are desperate for plumbing repairs after an arctic blast led to a major drop in temperatures. 13News Now spoke with people in Virginia Beach who said they have spent several days, including Christmas, without running water. A number of people...
2 detained after shooting on First Colonial Road in VB
Police say two people were detained after a shooting Tuesday night on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach.
