Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
Detroit 121, Orlando 101
Percentages: FG .407, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (M.Wagner 2-3, Carter Jr. 1-3, G.Harris 1-3, F.Wagner 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Banchero 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Anthony 0-2, Bol 0-2, Houstan 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anthony 2, Bamba 2, Banchero). Turnovers: 12 (Bol 3, Banchero 2,...
GEORGIA 78, RIDER 72
Percentages: FG .435, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Betrand 2-5, Powell 2-6, Blue 0-1, James 0-1, McKeithan 0-1, Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Betrand, Powell). Turnovers: 9 (Powell 3, Betrand 2, James 2, Bladen, Ogemuno-Johnson). Steals: 3 (Murray 2, Betrand). Technical Fouls: None.
Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 107
Percentages: FG .506, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Irving 5-11, Mills 3-3, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-4, Curry 0-1, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 13 (Claxton 6, O'Neale 3, Durant 2, Warren 2). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 4, Irving 2, Simmons 2, Claxton, Mills,...
NO. 3 HOUSTON 89, TULSA 50
Percentages: FG .590, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Sharp 3-5, Mark 2-4, Arceneaux 1-2, Shead 1-3, Elvin 0-1, J.Walker 0-1, R.Walker 0-1, Sasser 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Francis 4, J.Walker 2). Turnovers: 6 (Sharp 4, Francis, J.Walker). Steals: 8 (Arceneaux 2, Roberts 2,...
Chicago 119, Milwaukee 113
MILWAUKEE (113) Connaughton 0-3 0-2 0, G.Antetokounmpo 17-39 11-17 45, Lopez 5-12 4-5 14, Allen 4-16 2-2 13, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-18 3-4 20, Ingles 2-6 0-0 5, G.Hill 3-7 2-2 8, Matthews 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 41-110 22-32 113. CHICAGO (119) DeRozan 15-25...
SOUTHERN UTAH 79, NEW MEXICO STATE 75
Percentages: FG .474, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Jones 5-7, Healy 2-4, Allen 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Butler 1-3, Fausett 0-2, Spurgin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spurgin 2, Fausett). Turnovers: 14 (Allen 6, Healy 3, Spurgin 3, Butler, Jones). Steals: 5 (Spurgin 3, Healy,...
Washington 127, Phoenix 102
Percentages: FG .448, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Bridges 3-6, Paul 3-6, Ayton 1-1, Landale 1-2, Craig 1-3, Lee 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Wainright 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Paul 2, Bridges, Okogie). Turnovers: 11 (Paul 4, Ayton 2, Craig 2, Landale,...
RICHMOND 83, COPPIN STATE 65
Percentages: FG .444, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Blue 4-8, Rojas 1-2, Spurlock 1-2, Tarke 1-2, Sessoms 1-3, Hood 0-2, Titus 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Steers 3, Blue 2, Sessoms 2, Spurlock 2, Tarke 2, Battle, Titus). Steals: 4 (Spurlock 3,...
NO. 2 UCONN 74, VILLANOVA 66
Percentages: FG .431, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Daniels 2-6, Longino 1-2, Dixon 1-5, Slater 1-7, Armstrong 0-1, Whitmore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Dixon 4, Longino 4, Daniels 3, Armstrong 2, Slater 2, Arcidiacono, Whitmore). Steals: 3 (Arcidiacono 2, Daniels). Technical...
Miami 112, L.A. Lakers 98
Percentages: FG .481, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Brown Jr. 4-5, Beverley 2-5, James 2-5, Schroder 2-5, Westbrook 2-7, Gabriel 1-1, Reaves 0-4, Walker IV 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Beverley, Bryant, Gabriel, Westbrook). Turnovers: 24 (James 6, Reaves 4, Schroder 4, Bryant 3,...
DAVIDSON 57, FORDHAM 43
Percentages: FG .346, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Bailey 1-1, Mennenga 1-1, Watson 1-2, Huffman 0-4, Loyer 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mennenga). Turnovers: 15 (Huffman 5, Bailey 3, Mennenga 3, Watson 3, Loyer). Steals: 2 (Spadone, Watson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FORDHAMMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Moore281-103-40-4116.
DAYTON 69, DUQUESNE 57
Percentages: FG .446, FT .286. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Grant 2-5, Brewer 1-2, Clark 1-4, Gunn 1-4, Reece 0-1, Rozier 0-1, Williams 0-1, McGriff 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barre). Turnovers: 13 (Barre 3, Clark 3, Brewer, Dixon, Grant, Gunn, Hronsky, Reece, Rozier). Steals: 7...
SAN JOSE STATE 75, UNLV 72, OT
Percentages: FG .439, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Webster 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2, Johnson 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2). Turnovers: 6 (Harkless 4, Johnson, Rodriguez). Steals: 5 (Gilbert 2, Harkless 2, Rodriguez). Technical Fouls: Harkless, 12:55 first.
MISSOURI STATE 79, NORTHERN IOWA 67
Percentages: FG .547, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Ridgnal 5-9, K.Moore 3-7, C.Moore 2-6, Mayo 1-1, Clay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (C.Moore 3, Clay, Mayo, Ridgnal). Turnovers: 10 (C.Moore 2, Clay 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, K.Moore, Ridgnal). Steals: 9 (Clay 2, Mayo...
TEMPLE 59, EAST CAROLINA 57
Percentages: FG .364, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Battle 3-8, Miller 2-5, Hicks 2-11, Dezonie 0-1, Jourdain 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jourdain 2, Hicks, Okpomo). Turnovers: 12 (Battle 3, Hicks 3, Jourdain 3, Dezonie, Jongkuch, Miller). Steals: 7 (Jourdain 2, Miller 2, Battle,...
New Orleans 119, Minnesota 118
Percentages: FG .506, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Nowell 2-4, Reid 2-5, Edwards 2-6, Russell 2-7, McDaniels 1-2, Rivers 1-4, Forbes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Gobert 4, Reid 2, Edwards, McDaniels). Turnovers: 11 (Edwards 4, Russell 3, Gobert 2, Forbes, Reid). Steals: 6...
NEVADA 74, BOISE STATE 72
Percentages: FG .473, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Agbo 3-3, Degenhart 2-3, Young 0-1, M.Rice 0-2, N.Smith 0-2, Whiting 0-2, Shaver 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Milner). Turnovers: 13 (M.Rice 3, N.Smith 3, Shaver 3, Kuzmanovic 2, Agbo, Degenhart). Steals: 2 (M.Rice, N.Smith). Technical...
No. 14 Michigan 76, Nebraska 59
MICHIGAN (12-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.923, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Nolan 4-6, Kiser 3-5, Phelia 1-2, Brown 0-2, Crockett 0-1, Evans 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Kiser 1) Turnovers: 14 (Phelia 4, Team 4, Brown 3, Kiser 2, Kampschroeder 1) Steals: 8 (Kampschroeder 5, Nolan 2, Brown 1)
NO. 8 ALABAMA 78, NO. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE 67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Miller 5-10, Sears 4-8, Jah.Quinerly 2-4, Clowney 1-3, Gurley 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Griffen 0-2, Welch 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bediako 3, Clowney). Turnovers: 17 (Bradley 4, Jah.Quinerly 4, Clowney 2, Griffen 2, Miller 2, Gurley,...
