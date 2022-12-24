ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 119, Minnesota 118

MINNESOTA (118) Edwards 10-23 5-9 27, McDaniels 8-12 2-3 19, Gobert 4-5 2-2 10, Rivers 2-6 0-1 5, Russell 8-17 9-9 27, Reid 5-8 1-2 13, Knight 0-0 1-2 1, Forbes 0-1 2-2 2, Nowell 5-11 2-2 14. Totals 42-83 24-32 118. NEW ORLEANS (119) Murphy III 6-8 4-5 21,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Miami 112, L.A. Lakers 98

Percentages: FG .481, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Brown Jr. 4-5, Beverley 2-5, James 2-5, Schroder 2-5, Westbrook 2-7, Gabriel 1-1, Reaves 0-4, Walker IV 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Beverley, Bryant, Gabriel, Westbrook). Turnovers: 24 (James 6, Reaves 4, Schroder 4, Bryant 3,...
Porterville Recorder

LSU 60, NO. 9 ARKANSAS 57

Percentages: FG .369, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Davis 2-8, Council 1-5, Walsh 1-8, Pinion 0-1, Black 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 3, Walsh 2). Turnovers: 10 (Black 2, Council 2, Graham 2, Walsh 2, Davis, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 8 (Council 3, Davis 2,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 74, BOISE STATE 72

Percentages: FG .473, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Agbo 3-3, Degenhart 2-3, Young 0-1, M.Rice 0-2, N.Smith 0-2, Whiting 0-2, Shaver 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Milner). Turnovers: 13 (M.Rice 3, N.Smith 3, Shaver 3, Kuzmanovic 2, Agbo, Degenhart). Steals: 2 (M.Rice, N.Smith). Technical...
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

UIC 55, ILLINOIS STATE 51

Percentages: FG .362, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Kasubke 1-3, Lewis 1-3, Poindexter 1-3, Burford 0-1, Petrakis 0-1, Sissoko 0-1, Knight 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sissoko 2, Burford, McChesney). Turnovers: 15 (Burford 3, Kasubke 3, Lewis 3, Kotov 2, Poindexter 2,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UTAH 79, NEW MEXICO STATE 75

Percentages: FG .474, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Jones 5-7, Healy 2-4, Allen 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Butler 1-3, Fausett 0-2, Spurgin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spurgin 2, Fausett). Turnovers: 14 (Allen 6, Healy 3, Spurgin 3, Butler, Jones). Steals: 5 (Spurgin 3, Healy,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

Texas 96, Texas A&M-Commerce 53

TEXAS (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.780, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Morris 4-8, Holle 1-3, Gonzales 0-5, Harmon 0-1, Mwenentanda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 9 (Gonzales 2, Morris 2, Muhammad 2, Gaston 1, Holle 1, Masudi 1) Turnovers: 6 (Faye 2, Muhammad 2, Harmon 1, Masudi 1) Steals: 10 (Harmon 3,...
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

NO. 22 NEW MEXICO 88, COLORADO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .482, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tonje 3-5, Rivera 2-4, Stevens 1-6, Palmer 0-1, Evans 0-2, Moors 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Stevens). Turnovers: 12 (Stevens 5, Cartier 3, Moors 2, Evans, Tonje). Steals: 6 (Hebb 2, Cartier, Moors, Rivera, Tonje).
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 121, Orlando 101

Percentages: FG .407, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (M.Wagner 2-3, Carter Jr. 1-3, G.Harris 1-3, F.Wagner 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Banchero 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Anthony 0-2, Bol 0-2, Houstan 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anthony 2, Bamba 2, Banchero). Turnovers: 12 (Bol 3, Banchero 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 119, Milwaukee 113

Percentages: FG .373, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-44, .205 (Portis 3-7, Allen 3-14, Carter 1-1, Ingles 1-4, Matthews 1-4, Connaughton 0-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3, G.Hill 0-4, Lopez 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lopez 4, Matthews 2). Turnovers: 14 (G.Antetokounmpo 5, Connaughton 2, Ingles 2, Allen, Carter,...
Porterville Recorder

NO. 12 BAYLOR 85, NICHOLLS STATE 56

Percentages: FG .371, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (White 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Huffman 0-3, Thomas 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins). Turnovers: 20 (Huffman 3, Jones 3, Spencer 3, Thomas 3, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Collins, Del Cadia, Littles, Nelson).
WACO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 107

Percentages: FG .506, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Irving 5-11, Mills 3-3, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-4, Curry 0-1, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 13 (Claxton 6, O'Neale 3, Durant 2, Warren 2). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 4, Irving 2, Simmons 2, Claxton, Mills,...
Porterville Recorder

SACRAMENTO STATE 72, STANISLAUS STATE 51

Percentages: FG .317, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Farias 1-1, I.Jones 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Pallesi 1-4, Fallay 0-1, Ordonio 0-1, Short 0-1, Bender 0-3, Zecic 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Zecic 5, Pallesi 3, Short 2, Ameyaw, Boone, J.Jones, Ordonio). Steals: 11...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 127, Denver 126

Percentages: FG .576, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Porter Jr. 4-8, Cancar 3-4, Hyland 3-6, Braun 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Nnaji 0-1, Reed 0-1, Jokic 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Porter Jr. 3, Braun, Cancar, Jokic, Jordan, Nnaji). Turnovers: 16 (Jokic 5, Porter Jr. 4,...
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI STATE 79, NORTHERN IOWA 67

Percentages: FG .547, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Ridgnal 5-9, K.Moore 3-7, C.Moore 2-6, Mayo 1-1, Clay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (C.Moore 3, Clay, Mayo, Ridgnal). Turnovers: 10 (C.Moore 2, Clay 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, K.Moore, Ridgnal). Steals: 9 (Clay 2, Mayo...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Porterville Recorder

UCF 52, WICHITA STATE 45

Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Flanagan 2-3, Okafor 2-3, Pierre 2-5, Bell 1-3, Abidde 0-1, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-1, Walton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Bell 4, Walton 4, Pierre 2, Rojas, Scott). Steals: 5 (Pohto 2, Flanagan, Okafor, Pierre).
WICHITA, KS
Porterville Recorder

RICHMOND 83, COPPIN STATE 65

Percentages: FG .444, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Blue 4-8, Rojas 1-2, Spurlock 1-2, Tarke 1-2, Sessoms 1-3, Hood 0-2, Titus 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Steers 3, Blue 2, Sessoms 2, Spurlock 2, Tarke 2, Battle, Titus). Steals: 4 (Spurlock 3,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 AUBURN 61, FLORIDA 58

Percentages: FG .404, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Fudge 1-1, Jones 1-4, Reeves 1-5, Felder 0-1, Lofton 0-1, Bonham 0-3, Richard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Castleton 4, Fudge, Jitoboh). Turnovers: 12 (Castleton 3, Bonham 2, Reeves 2, Richard 2, Fudge, Jitoboh, Lofton). Steals:...
AUBURN, CA
Porterville Recorder

Washington 127, Phoenix 102

Percentages: FG .448, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Bridges 3-6, Paul 3-6, Ayton 1-1, Landale 1-2, Craig 1-3, Lee 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Wainright 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Paul 2, Bridges, Okogie). Turnovers: 11 (Paul 4, Ayton 2, Craig 2, Landale,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

TEMPLE 59, EAST CAROLINA 57

Percentages: FG .364, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Battle 3-8, Miller 2-5, Hicks 2-11, Dezonie 0-1, Jourdain 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jourdain 2, Hicks, Okpomo). Turnovers: 12 (Battle 3, Hicks 3, Jourdain 3, Dezonie, Jongkuch, Miller). Steals: 7 (Jourdain 2, Miller 2, Battle,...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy