Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Related
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 119, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Edwards 10-23 5-9 27, McDaniels 8-12 2-3 19, Gobert 4-5 2-2 10, Rivers 2-6 0-1 5, Russell 8-17 9-9 27, Reid 5-8 1-2 13, Knight 0-0 1-2 1, Forbes 0-1 2-2 2, Nowell 5-11 2-2 14. Totals 42-83 24-32 118. NEW ORLEANS (119) Murphy III 6-8 4-5 21,...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 112, L.A. Lakers 98
Percentages: FG .481, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Brown Jr. 4-5, Beverley 2-5, James 2-5, Schroder 2-5, Westbrook 2-7, Gabriel 1-1, Reaves 0-4, Walker IV 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Beverley, Bryant, Gabriel, Westbrook). Turnovers: 24 (James 6, Reaves 4, Schroder 4, Bryant 3,...
Porterville Recorder
LSU 60, NO. 9 ARKANSAS 57
Percentages: FG .369, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Davis 2-8, Council 1-5, Walsh 1-8, Pinion 0-1, Black 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 3, Walsh 2). Turnovers: 10 (Black 2, Council 2, Graham 2, Walsh 2, Davis, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 8 (Council 3, Davis 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 74, BOISE STATE 72
Percentages: FG .473, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Agbo 3-3, Degenhart 2-3, Young 0-1, M.Rice 0-2, N.Smith 0-2, Whiting 0-2, Shaver 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Milner). Turnovers: 13 (M.Rice 3, N.Smith 3, Shaver 3, Kuzmanovic 2, Agbo, Degenhart). Steals: 2 (M.Rice, N.Smith). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
UIC 55, ILLINOIS STATE 51
Percentages: FG .362, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Kasubke 1-3, Lewis 1-3, Poindexter 1-3, Burford 0-1, Petrakis 0-1, Sissoko 0-1, Knight 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sissoko 2, Burford, McChesney). Turnovers: 15 (Burford 3, Kasubke 3, Lewis 3, Kotov 2, Poindexter 2,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UTAH 79, NEW MEXICO STATE 75
Percentages: FG .474, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Jones 5-7, Healy 2-4, Allen 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Butler 1-3, Fausett 0-2, Spurgin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spurgin 2, Fausett). Turnovers: 14 (Allen 6, Healy 3, Spurgin 3, Butler, Jones). Steals: 5 (Spurgin 3, Healy,...
Porterville Recorder
Texas 96, Texas A&M-Commerce 53
TEXAS (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.780, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Morris 4-8, Holle 1-3, Gonzales 0-5, Harmon 0-1, Mwenentanda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 9 (Gonzales 2, Morris 2, Muhammad 2, Gaston 1, Holle 1, Masudi 1) Turnovers: 6 (Faye 2, Muhammad 2, Harmon 1, Masudi 1) Steals: 10 (Harmon 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 NEW MEXICO 88, COLORADO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .482, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tonje 3-5, Rivera 2-4, Stevens 1-6, Palmer 0-1, Evans 0-2, Moors 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Stevens). Turnovers: 12 (Stevens 5, Cartier 3, Moors 2, Evans, Tonje). Steals: 6 (Hebb 2, Cartier, Moors, Rivera, Tonje).
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 121, Orlando 101
Percentages: FG .407, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (M.Wagner 2-3, Carter Jr. 1-3, G.Harris 1-3, F.Wagner 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Banchero 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Anthony 0-2, Bol 0-2, Houstan 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anthony 2, Bamba 2, Banchero). Turnovers: 12 (Bol 3, Banchero 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 119, Milwaukee 113
Percentages: FG .373, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-44, .205 (Portis 3-7, Allen 3-14, Carter 1-1, Ingles 1-4, Matthews 1-4, Connaughton 0-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3, G.Hill 0-4, Lopez 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lopez 4, Matthews 2). Turnovers: 14 (G.Antetokounmpo 5, Connaughton 2, Ingles 2, Allen, Carter,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 12 BAYLOR 85, NICHOLLS STATE 56
Percentages: FG .371, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (White 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Huffman 0-3, Thomas 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins). Turnovers: 20 (Huffman 3, Jones 3, Spencer 3, Thomas 3, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Collins, Del Cadia, Littles, Nelson).
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 107
Percentages: FG .506, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Irving 5-11, Mills 3-3, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-4, Curry 0-1, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 13 (Claxton 6, O'Neale 3, Durant 2, Warren 2). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 4, Irving 2, Simmons 2, Claxton, Mills,...
Porterville Recorder
SACRAMENTO STATE 72, STANISLAUS STATE 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Farias 1-1, I.Jones 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Pallesi 1-4, Fallay 0-1, Ordonio 0-1, Short 0-1, Bender 0-3, Zecic 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Zecic 5, Pallesi 3, Short 2, Ameyaw, Boone, J.Jones, Ordonio). Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
Percentages: FG .576, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Porter Jr. 4-8, Cancar 3-4, Hyland 3-6, Braun 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Nnaji 0-1, Reed 0-1, Jokic 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Porter Jr. 3, Braun, Cancar, Jokic, Jordan, Nnaji). Turnovers: 16 (Jokic 5, Porter Jr. 4,...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI STATE 79, NORTHERN IOWA 67
Percentages: FG .547, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Ridgnal 5-9, K.Moore 3-7, C.Moore 2-6, Mayo 1-1, Clay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (C.Moore 3, Clay, Mayo, Ridgnal). Turnovers: 10 (C.Moore 2, Clay 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, K.Moore, Ridgnal). Steals: 9 (Clay 2, Mayo...
Porterville Recorder
UCF 52, WICHITA STATE 45
Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Flanagan 2-3, Okafor 2-3, Pierre 2-5, Bell 1-3, Abidde 0-1, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-1, Walton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Bell 4, Walton 4, Pierre 2, Rojas, Scott). Steals: 5 (Pohto 2, Flanagan, Okafor, Pierre).
Porterville Recorder
RICHMOND 83, COPPIN STATE 65
Percentages: FG .444, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Blue 4-8, Rojas 1-2, Spurlock 1-2, Tarke 1-2, Sessoms 1-3, Hood 0-2, Titus 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Steers 3, Blue 2, Sessoms 2, Spurlock 2, Tarke 2, Battle, Titus). Steals: 4 (Spurlock 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 AUBURN 61, FLORIDA 58
Percentages: FG .404, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Fudge 1-1, Jones 1-4, Reeves 1-5, Felder 0-1, Lofton 0-1, Bonham 0-3, Richard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Castleton 4, Fudge, Jitoboh). Turnovers: 12 (Castleton 3, Bonham 2, Reeves 2, Richard 2, Fudge, Jitoboh, Lofton). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 127, Phoenix 102
Percentages: FG .448, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Bridges 3-6, Paul 3-6, Ayton 1-1, Landale 1-2, Craig 1-3, Lee 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Wainright 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Paul 2, Bridges, Okogie). Turnovers: 11 (Paul 4, Ayton 2, Craig 2, Landale,...
Porterville Recorder
TEMPLE 59, EAST CAROLINA 57
Percentages: FG .364, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Battle 3-8, Miller 2-5, Hicks 2-11, Dezonie 0-1, Jourdain 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jourdain 2, Hicks, Okpomo). Turnovers: 12 (Battle 3, Hicks 3, Jourdain 3, Dezonie, Jongkuch, Miller). Steals: 7 (Jourdain 2, Miller 2, Battle,...
Comments / 0