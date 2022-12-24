Record number of migrants crossed southern border: CBP

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There were 233,740 migrants apprehended along the U.S. southern border in November, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection- a 1% increase from October's record - breaking apprehensions and marked the highest ever number of border crossings ever recorded for the month of November.

CBP says there were 204,000 unique encounters that is up from 4% the month before. Of those unique encounters, 35% (68,000) were from Cuba and Nicaragua. The number of unique encounters alone is nearly two times the total number of encounters from the previous year at 174,845.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYdHd_0jtGE4Da00
Daniel Becerril/Reuters - PHOTO: An asylum-seeking migrant walks covered with a blanket during a day of high winds and low temperatures at a makeshift encampment near the border between the U.S. and Mexico.
MORE: Title 42 actually contributes to increased migration numbers, data suggests

Two thirds of all encounters were single adult men who are often repatriated under the Title 8 statue while only 29% were repatriated under Title 42.

Title 42, the Trump era policy which expelled migrants under the auspices of the pandemic, is halted until the Supreme Court hears arguments on the case.

The timing of the release of the November border numbers, on the Friday before Christmas, irked some Republicans who have been critical of the way the Biden administration has handled the issue of immigration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUlom_0jtGE4Da00
Daniel Becerril/Reuters - PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants stand covered with blankets during a day of high winds and low temperatures at a makeshift encampment near the border between the U.S. and Mexico.
MORE: Title 42 on hold after Roberts grants temporary stay in states' appeal to keep restriction

"November had the most illegal border crossings ever for the month with 233,740 known crossings — enough to fill SoFi Stadium more than twice over," Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) tweeted . "This is only getting worse. I urge VP Harris & President Biden to visit the border firsthand so we can work in earnest on solutions."

CBP touts the Venezuelan asylum program as working - going from nearly 1,100 Venezuelans a day to 100 at the southwest border.

Announced in October, the Department of Homeland Security said Venezuelans presenting themselves at the southern border would be returned to Mexico. They also said Venezuelans will need a sponsor in the United States to enter the country legally. That can be done online, a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call at the time of the announcement.

Fentanyl and heroin seizures, according to the data, both increased more than 50% according to CBP from the previous month.

"This month's operational update reflects CBP's dedicated workforce diligently enforcing our laws concerning immigration while seizing fentanyl and other contraband, ensuring America's economic security and facilitating travel and trade," said CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller in a release late Friday night.

Comments / 80

Space Travel
4d ago

A person cannot simply walk across a border into another country, but the USA will allow the illegal crossing with a non vetted release. Liberal democrats allow it.

Reply(7)
53
Karl Von
4d ago

this is not immigration this is an invasion if they don't put a stop to this the people will and it's going to get ugly

Reply(12)
60
Guadalupe Martinez
4d ago

And Americans have to have a passport to come back to USA and they are just letting them in. What a crock and twisted system.

Reply
38
Related
New York Post

Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Border Report

Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
TEXAS STATE
