Geneva Brantner
4d ago
Entergy goes out even when it's not cold. So I did everything I could to be ready. But I also realize that nothing I do will be enough. This kind of cold is something we just aren't accustomed to. Our homes are not built the same way that homes in colder climates are. I do still have gas heaters and water heater. And a fire place. Everyone needs a couple of ways to heat.
Guest
5d ago
See to many new homes and apartments and businesses and no added on to the grid there will be some outages cause of the demand for heat but I am ready if mine goes out
drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
18 wheeler overturned at Parmer Lane causes road closures
AUSTIN, Texas — An 18-wheeler ended up on its side at Parmer Lane near the Samsung plant on Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the 18-wheeler tanker rolled onto its side at Parmer Lane in front of one of the entrances to the Samsung plant in northeast Austin.
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
Watch: Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
Boil water notice for parts of Caldwell, Bastrop counties
A portion of Caldwell County and a small part of Bastrop County are under a boil water notice, according to Aqua Water Supply.
Ashe Juniper a big contributor to cedar fever
Concentrations of this type of pollen are at its worst for Central Texas when there is a south/southwest wind because the winds carry the pollen directly into Central Texas.
PHOTOS: Georgetown landmark Crockett Gardens Falls appears to have collapsed
Photos and video sent by a KXAN viewer show rocks falling from around Crockett Gardens Falls on Sunday.
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
KVUE
Boomtown: Unprecedented growth continued in Central Texas in 2022
It was a busy year for growth across Central Texas. From business additions to soaring home prices and even a "cyber rodeo," our area was booming in 2022.
Firefighters put out fire in teachers' lounge of East Austin middle school
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire in the teachers' lounge of Kealing Middle School in East Austin is being blamed on a space heater that was left on. The Austin Fire Department was on scene on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. The fire was quickly put out. Firefighters remained...
KTSA
Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
News Channel 25
After underestimating demand, Texas electric grid operator gets federal permission to exceed air quality limit
The U.S. Department of Energy has cleared the way for Texas power plants to pollute more than is usually allowed, such as by burning dirtier fuel oil instead of natural gas, to keep the electricity on through Christmas morning. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s main...
All lanes of northbound SH 130 at FM 973 closed due to crash involving 18-wheeler
AUSTIN, Texas — Commuters taking State Highway 130 near FM 973 are being been met with delays Wednesday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said that traffic was being diverted on North SH 130 at FM 973 because of a rollover collision involving an 18-wheeler. Drivers were told to expect delays.
2 injured in Manor crash involving 18-wheeler
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on North State Highway 130 where it intersects with Farm to Market Road 973.
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season
A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
Texas Hits Major Population Milestone
The state has crossed a new population threshold thanks to migration to the state from other parts of the country.
Texas power grid holds amid record winter demand, but test isn’t over
HOUSTON — As freezing temperatures enveloped Texas, demand for electricity Friday morning shattered the grid operator's peak expectations for the maximum amount of power people would use to stay warm this winter. Luckily, the state's grid held, but the resiliency test isn't over: High demand is forecast to continue...
KVUE
