San Marcos, TX

Geneva Brantner
4d ago

Entergy goes out even when it's not cold. So I did everything I could to be ready. But I also realize that nothing I do will be enough. This kind of cold is something we just aren't accustomed to. Our homes are not built the same way that homes in colder climates are. I do still have gas heaters and water heater. And a fire place. Everyone needs a couple of ways to heat.

Guest
5d ago

See to many new homes and apartments and businesses and no added on to the grid there will be some outages cause of the demand for heat but I am ready if mine goes out

drippingspringsnews.com

Series of fires blaze across Hays County

Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

18 wheeler overturned at Parmer Lane causes road closures

AUSTIN, Texas — An 18-wheeler ended up on its side at Parmer Lane near the Samsung plant on Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the 18-wheeler tanker rolled onto its side at Parmer Lane in front of one of the entrances to the Samsung plant in northeast Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KVUE

All lanes of northbound SH 130 at FM 973 closed due to crash involving 18-wheeler

AUSTIN, Texas — Commuters taking State Highway 130 near FM 973 are being been met with delays Wednesday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said that traffic was being diverted on North SH 130 at FM 973 because of a rollover collision involving an 18-wheeler. Drivers were told to expect delays.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season

A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
TEXAS STATE
