MLB Network’s proposed Yankees-White Sox trade seems insane
We’re sorry … we thought only New York Yankees fans were the only people in the world that made outlandish trade proposals that favored their team? “How about Clint Frazier and Miguel Andújar for (insert All-Star)?!” Good times. Don’t kill the messenger for this one,...
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Open To Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Four-time champ could don the purple and gold.
Dodgers News: New LA Pitcher is Leaving Everything About Last Season Behind Him
Will Noah Syndergaard be able to return to his early career form?
Lakers News: L.A. Could Target This Ex-Laker In Kendrick Nunn Trade
A 2020 champ could be had for cheap.
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with one trade deadline acquisition
When recalling the 2022 trade deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was aggressive, to say the least. The Yankees were all in on competing for a World Series, landing Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and contact hitter Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Both of those...
Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner
The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks Have Discussed Acquiring Star Player
Seemingly against all odds, the New York Knicks are now one of the hottest teams in the Association. They’re coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers but had the best defense in the league during their last eight-game stretch. Notably, that hot streak may have changed the Knicks’...
Red Sox Insider Believes Boston's Most Durable Starter Is On Trade Block
The majority of the Red Sox's rotation are either oft-injured or relatively inexperienced but one reliable arm remains, for now.
New York Mets and Carlos Correa 'are confident they can iron out a deal despite surgery concerns'
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are 'confident they can find a contract agreement in the coming days', despite concerns from the team about his 2014 leg injury that needed surgery.
Dodgers News: Shelby Miller's New Pitches Should Get Fans Excited
Shelby Miller looks poised to take on an expanded role
Dodgers News: Former All-Star Pitcher Hopes To Revive His Career With LA
Newly signed Dodgers pitcher hopes for a big 2023 season
Angels Roster News: Halos Bring Back Infielder on Minor League Pact
He played in Double-A and Triple-A with the Halos last season.
Lakers News: Insider Paints Grim Picture for Potential Win-Now Trade for LA
Are the Lakers even good enough to make a win-now move?
Jae Crowder Update: Suns 'Remain Engaged', Utah's Greed Prevents Three-Team Swap
We have yet to hear anything official on the Jae Crowder front, but NBA insider Shams Charania says a deal was nearly complete for the power forward.
Yardbarker
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline
As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
MLB Trade Rumors
