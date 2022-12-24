ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star

The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner

The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position

The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
Report: Knicks Have Discussed Acquiring Star Player

Seemingly against all odds, the New York Knicks are now one of the hottest teams in the Association. They’re coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers but had the best defense in the league during their last eight-game stretch. Notably, that hot streak may have changed the Knicks’...
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
