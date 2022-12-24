Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
Related
WPBF News 25
3 Christmas Day fires displace Treasure Coast residents, disrupt businesses
Three Christmas Day fires on the Treasure Coast caused multiple people to be displaced and disrupted local businesses. A Jensen Beach fire in the Fisherman's Haven community started in the garage and spread into the living room, according to Martin County Fire Rescue. Crews were able to keep it from...
WPBF News 25
WPBF to the Rescue: Meet Penelope the kitten
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Meet Penelope the kitten!. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League provides services to more than 30,000 animals a year. The organization provides shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, along with providing medical services and advocating for animal welfare. Twice a month, they...
WPBF News 25
Cold weather brings opportunity to see dozens of manatees up close at Manatee Lagoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cold weather in South Florida may be out of the ordinary, but it's a great opportunity to spot manatees atManatee Lagoon. More than 30 manatees were seen at the lagoon in West Palm Beach Monday morning, thanks to the warm water coming from the nearby Florida Power & Light power plant.
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton offers Christmas tree recycling program to help nature center
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The City of Boca Raton is offering its residents a tree recycling program through Jan. 17. During this time, residents can drop off their "clean" Christmas trees at Countess de Hoernle Park, located at 1000 Spanish River Blvd, at the southern end of the parking lot next to the maintenance area.
WPBF News 25
'Make sure they got home safe': Fort Pierce restaurant owner makes breathalyzers available
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A restaurant on the Treasure Coast is making breathalyzers available and the owner says it's not just for the holidays. Suzanne Quitt is the general manager at Archie's Seabreeze in Fort Pierce. "We actually have a breathalyzer behind the bar, and we have a breathalyzer...
WPBF News 25
Cornell Art Museum reopens in Delray Beach after being closed for more than a year
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach has been closed for over a year, but it is now back open to the public starting Wednesday night. The museum, which during the grand reopening will feature art from local Delray artists as well as works that showcase surfing across Florida, is being operated by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies on Christmas Day
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working...
WPBF News 25
One dead, another transported to trauma center after Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. One person is dead after a crash in Jensen Beach Monday morning. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 when two drivers were between Westmoreland Boulevard and Eugenia Street.
WPBF News 25
First-time homebuyers in Palm Beach County could receive up to $100K
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Applications are now open for funds throughPalm Beach County’s Department of Housing and Economic Development from the State Housing Initiative Partnership under the Purchase Assistance Program. First-time homebuyers can get up to $100,000 on a first-come, first-served basis. Homes, condos and apartments with...
WPBF News 25
'We’re just thankful nobody was hurt': Police in Port St. Lucie investigate 3 swatting calls
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 17-year-old from Maryland who is accused of making three hoax 911 calls in Port St. Lucie is facing charges. Assistant police chief Richard Del Toro said during the month of November, officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of SW Marshfield Ct. on three different occasions for 911 calls regarding reports of violent crimes.
WPBF News 25
Is the 'tripledemic' declining? Falling flu and RSV cases sparking cautious optimism from doctors
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The so-called "tripledemic" of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV is still affecting millions across the country. There’s a good chance that someone you know is sick right now. Your Health: With increase of COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving, doctors encourage families to be vigilant...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Hear the fake 911 calls that lead to the arrest of a teenager
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPBF 25 News has exclusively obtained recordings of fake 911 calls to Port St. Lucie thatlead to the arrest of a 17-year-old from Maryland. Port St. Lucie police said the teen made the 911 calls as part of an online dispute with a teenage girl in Florida.
WPBF News 25
Police searching for hit-and-run driver that sent man to hospital during Boynton Beach vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man was hit by a car at a vigil held to remember Stanley Davis III Monday,a year after the teenager's death. Police say the white Chevrolet Camaro then took off, leaving the scene in Boynton Beach. Family members confirm the man who was hit is Bishop Bernard Wright, a former Boynton Beach mayoral candidate. Officials say he was severely injured.
WPBF News 25
'He doesn’t deserve this': Family member of Stanley Davis III calls for driver to be found after hit-and-run at Boynton Beach vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A cousin of Stanley Davis III is speaking out after a hit-and-run that happened in Boynton Beach during a vigil Monday. It happened while people were remembering Davis one year after the teenager's death. The victim of the hit-and-run crash, Bishop Wright, had just finished...
WPBF News 25
Teenager accused of murdering Manny Castaneda makes first appearance in court
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — State Attorney Dave Aronberg confirmed Sunday that the teenager accused in the murder of a 17-year-old Lantana boy made his first appearance before a judge. Aronberg said the next decision his office will make will be whether to charge the suspect as a juvenile...
Comments / 0