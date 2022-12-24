DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach has been closed for over a year, but it is now back open to the public starting Wednesday night. The museum, which during the grand reopening will feature art from local Delray artists as well as works that showcase surfing across Florida, is being operated by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO