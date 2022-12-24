ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

WPBF to the Rescue: Meet Penelope the kitten

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Meet Penelope the kitten!. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League provides services to more than 30,000 animals a year. The organization provides shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, along with providing medical services and advocating for animal welfare. Twice a month, they...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Boca Raton offers Christmas tree recycling program to help nature center

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The City of Boca Raton is offering its residents a tree recycling program through Jan. 17. During this time, residents can drop off their "clean" Christmas trees at Countess de Hoernle Park, located at 1000 Spanish River Blvd, at the southern end of the parking lot next to the maintenance area.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Cornell Art Museum reopens in Delray Beach after being closed for more than a year

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach has been closed for over a year, but it is now back open to the public starting Wednesday night. The museum, which during the grand reopening will feature art from local Delray artists as well as works that showcase surfing across Florida, is being operated by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies on Christmas Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

First-time homebuyers in Palm Beach County could receive up to $100K

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Applications are now open for funds throughPalm Beach County’s Department of Housing and Economic Development from the State Housing Initiative Partnership under the Purchase Assistance Program. First-time homebuyers can get up to $100,000 on a first-come, first-served basis. Homes, condos and apartments with...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

'We’re just thankful nobody was hurt': Police in Port St. Lucie investigate 3 swatting calls

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 17-year-old from Maryland who is accused of making three hoax 911 calls in Port St. Lucie is facing charges. Assistant police chief Richard Del Toro said during the month of November, officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of SW Marshfield Ct. on three different occasions for 911 calls regarding reports of violent crimes.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Police searching for hit-and-run driver that sent man to hospital during Boynton Beach vigil

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man was hit by a car at a vigil held to remember Stanley Davis III Monday,a year after the teenager's death. Police say the white Chevrolet Camaro then took off, leaving the scene in Boynton Beach. Family members confirm the man who was hit is Bishop Bernard Wright, a former Boynton Beach mayoral candidate. Officials say he was severely injured.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy