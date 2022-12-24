ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3 & General Air Conditioning and Plumbing deliver gifts for ‘Dear Santa’ giveaway

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXVNI_0jtGDHZZ00

News Channel 3 partnered with General Air Conditioning and Plumbing to provide gifts for dozens of Coachella Valley families with the Dear Santa Holiday Gift Giveaway .

2022 has been a tough year from the Coachella Valley to the North Pole, and we want to help Santa deliver gifts to deserving kids this holiday season. KESQ and General Air Conditioning and Plumbing made 25 Coachella Valley families’ wishes come true this Holiday Season.

Each family was carefully selected based on need and is personally contacted by KESQ. Gifts will be wrapped by Santa’s elves over the course of several weeks.

Kids were surprised, receiving everything from bikes to toys to stuffed animals and the highlight of the day was adding cheer to one valley kid recovering from a nasty accident.

One local mother said she was appreciative of both General Air Conditioning and Plumbing and News Channel 3 for spreading some holiday cheer.,

"I just want to say thank you guys because that means a lot. It was unexpected surprise and I can't explain how much that means to us for sure," the mother said.

We wish them a speedy recovery and from us to everyone a beautiful holiday season.

