Chicago Cubs Post Dansby Swanson Welcome, Hype Video on Instagram

The Chicago Cubs posted a highlight reel and hype video welcoming newly acquired shortstop Dansby Swanson earlier this week. The Cubs signed Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract. Swanson played the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves, where he won a World Series.

The video features quotes from Swanson's press conference, along with videos of Swanson touring the Wrigley Field facilities, and clips from the introductory press conference.

The Cubs captioned the Instagram post with a quote from Swanson's introductory press conference Wednesday: "This is where we're supposed to be."

Swanson married his wife, Chicago Red Stars and US Women's National Team star Mallory Pugh less than two weeks ago. He and his wife will now play in the same city.

