Dodgers News: Writer Feels Former Padre Outfielder is Not a Fit in LA
Dodgers insider believes Padres switch hitter is not a good fit for L.A.
Angels Rumors: One Time Halo Signs with Crosstown Rival Dodgers
He appeared in nine games with the Angels in 2022.
Former Dodger Catcher Hired as Coach by Oakland A's
Ramon Hernandez, who spent his final MLB season with the Dodgers in 2013, has been hired as an interpreter and coach by the Oakland A's.
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Trea Turner Trade Cut by Nationals
Gerardo Carrillo, who went from the Dodgers to the Nationals in the trade that brought Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to L.A., was DFA'd by Washington.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with one trade deadline acquisition
When recalling the 2022 trade deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was aggressive, to say the least. The Yankees were all in on competing for a World Series, landing Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and contact hitter Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Both of those...
Report shares likelihood of Mets and Carlos Correa reaching deal
Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are still working through the concerns that were raised after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and it sounds like there is at least a decent chance the deal will fall through entirely. Mike Puma of the New York Post was told by a source that the likelihood... The post Report shares likelihood of Mets and Carlos Correa reaching deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Pirates Sign Oldest Active MLB Player to One-Year Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 42-year-old free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill Tuesday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. The deal is worth $8 million, per Heyman.
Giants make big decision on former All-Star
The San Francisco Giants are still looking to make a big splash on the open market after backing out of the Carlos Correa deal and then whiffing on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. But in the meantime, the organization is making smaller moves. Among them is the decision to designate former All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment, as reported by Robert Murray. This opens up a roster spot for recent signing Taylor Rogers, who will bolster their bullpen.
Dodgers News: New LA Pitcher is Leaving Everything About Last Season Behind Him
Will Noah Syndergaard be able to return to his early career form?
Dodgers News: Kershaw Excited to See What Noah Syndergaard Can Unlock with LA
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw told MLB Network he's excited to team up with former Mets All-Star Noah Syndergaard.
Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Nathan Eovaldi
The Texas Rangers agreed to terms on a contract with free agent right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi Tuesday. After signing Eovaldi, here's a look at the Rangers' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Angels Rumors: Former Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner Linked to Halos
He could be a perfect addition as the sixth starter on this team.
Texas Rangers make another big pitching addition
The Texas Rangers mean business this offseason. The Rangers on Tuesday reached agreement with pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on a contract, FanSided’s Robert Murray first reported. The deal is pending a physical. The contract reportedly is for $34 million over two years and includes a vesting option for a third year. Eovaldi went 6-3 with a... The post Texas Rangers make another big pitching addition appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers Rumors: Top Pitching Prospect Would Need to Be in Any Bryan Reynolds Trade
L.A. must trade their top pitching prospect if they want Reynolds in Dodger blue
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Angels News: Halos Insider Links LA to All-Star Free Agent Starting Pitcher
He would solidify a very good Angels rotation.
Angels News: Halos Starting Pitching Target Signs With Pirates
He was one of the starters the Angels have been linked to this offseason.
Dodgers News: Shelby Miller's New Pitches Should Get Fans Excited
Shelby Miller looks poised to take on an expanded role
Angels Rumors: Insider Expects LA To Add Another Starting Pitcher This Offseason
They've been heavily linked to a few different starters on the market.
