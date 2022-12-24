ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Governor declares peacetime emergency for National Guard assistance to stranded motorists

By Amy DuPont
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZ9fs_0jtGD1XC00

ST. PAUL, MN (WKBT)- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order declaring a peacetime emergency and providing National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Southwestern Minnesota.

“Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” said Governor Walz. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe holiday, and the Minnesota National Guard will help stranded motorists and ensure everyone can travel safely. I am incredibly grateful that the National Guard has answered this call to action, and I’m confident that they have the right personnel and resources for this mission.”

This week’s winter storm with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and extremely cold temperatures has created blizzard conditions in Minnesota, closing roads and threatening public safety.

The Governor’s Office says the dangerous conditions have resulted in stranded vehicles, placing lives and property at risk. The resources of the affected local and county governments are inadequate to meet the demands caused by these severe winter weather conditions.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department requested that the Minnesota National Guard assist with the rescue of stranded motorists and provide local armories as emergency shelters. Governor Walz’s executive order allows the National Guard to provide assistance and resources to Minnesotans impacted by the storm.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 20

pickle
4d ago

How is it this time you knew who to call up for this mission?? When the cities was burning and looting from riots you said the National Guards were only cooks!!

Reply
22
Anne-Marie Johnson
4d ago

He asks help from the National Guard for stranded motorists, but not when thugs are burning up a police precinct. Go figure...

Reply
10
1010011111010100111010101
4d ago

Comrade Walz quick to call the guard for snow and cold. Not so much for fires and chaos.

Reply
16
Related
northernnewsnow.com

Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to provide emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel in Minnesota. This order helps address the high demand for propane with the start of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm

The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
ALBERT LEA, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Gov. Walz announces plan to prevent fraud, protect taxpayers dollars

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a new action plan to prevent fraud and improve the oversight of federal grant dollars. Minnesota state agencies have highlighted the need for new protections after recent fraud involving federal funds. “I am committed to rooting out and stopping...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

News for all of Minnesota. Not just the Twin Cities.

Big news isn’t limited to the metro area, and neither is MinnPost’s essential reporting. We bring you stories from all over Minnesota, especially legislative news, that you just can’t find anywhere else. Will you pitch in with a tax-deductible donation of ANY amount right now to help...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz announces plan to prevent fraud months after Feeding Our Future scandal

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars.This plan comes months after criticism regarding how the state handled the investigation into Feeding Our Future, the group at the center of an alleged $250 million scheme to defraud the federal government.MORE: Ellison, Walz again reject criticism on alleged Feeding Our Future fraudEarlier this year, Walz directed multiple state agencies to conduct a review of federal programs and find the most effective ways to improve state oversight over such programs.The governor's office said in a press release that the review suggested "opportunities to enhance oversight and accountability."The plan adds an Inspector General at the Department of Education and more staff at six agencies, as well as expands the Office of Grants Management at the Department of Administration.Walz is requesting the legislature fund the development of a roadmap for statewide grants management systems to help identify and prevent fraud.Additionally, Walz says Minnesota will seek federal changes to reduce the risk of fraud in federal programs, including addressing gaps in training, oversight, and federal standards.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable

Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

ASK A TROOPER: “Prepared to Get Stuck or Prepared to Survive”

With winter upon us I felt the need to share some insight from our Department of Public Safety blog in reference to winter driving when the weather and road conditions deteriorate. “When the National Weather Service starts using words like “life-threatening,” our Homeland Security and Emergency Management division sits up...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota

Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
HERMANTOWN, MN
KROC News

Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota leaders say the state is in a home healthcare crisis.The most recent data show Minnesota has more than 7,000 job vacancies in the personal care industry.WCCO covered the story of Dennis Prothero in November, a Stillwater man who suffered the effects of not being able to find a personal care assistant (PCA) to hire.READ MORE: Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"Prothero died shortly after that story aired of COVID and pneumonia."That was heartbreaking to know you can't physically be there to help your father through these tough times,"...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

New Laws That Take Effect January 1st in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

DFLers setting priorities for upcoming session

(St. Paul, MN) -- DFL lawmakers are setting priorities as the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene. Democrats will control the House and Senate for the first time in eight years. The majority gives DFL legislators power to decide how to use a 17-point-six billion dollar projected budget surplus. The legislative session will open January 3rd. Legalizing recreational cannabis will likely be proposed.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Winter storm summary for NE Minnesota on December 21-24

Image: The Bay of Grand Marais had the strongest wind from this winter storm, with 74 mph reported - WDIO News. A powerful, cross-country winter storm originated in the Pacific Northwest on December 20, 2022, bringing up to two feet of snow to the Cascades. As the storm tracked east, it brought high snowfall accumulations, bitter cold temperatures, and power outages along with it.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota

MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
MEDFORD, MN
kvrr.com

Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS

MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Minnesota Regulators Warn of High Heating Costs, Assistance Available

State regulators are reminding Minnesotans that there is help available for families struggling to pay their heating bill. Public Utilities Commissioner Joseph Sullivan says one option is the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP):. “Which is a federal program administered by the Department of Commerce. And LIHEAP for folks who...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy