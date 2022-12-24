PIDIE, Indonesia (AP) — A second group in two days of weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims has landed on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh after weeks at sea. Police say at least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat at dusk on a beach, looking weak because of dehydration and exhaustion. Supporters of the Rohingya say the boat was the one the United Nations said has been drifting in the Andaman Sea for a month. The U.N. had been seeking help for the refugees on board. One of the refugees told The Associated Press that the group left Bangladesh at the end of November and drifted on the open sea. He said at least 20 had died.

