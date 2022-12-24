Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
US to require travelers from China to show negative Covid-19 test result before flight
The United States will require all travelers from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result before flying to the country as Beijing’s rapid easing of Covid-19 restrictions leads to a surge in cases. Passengers flying to the US from China will need to get a test no more...
KEYT
Hong Kong scraps vaccine pass, COVID-19 tests for travelers
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is scrapping some of its COVID-19 restrictions, including PCR tests for inbound travelers and vaccination requirements to enter certain venues. The move comes as Hong Kong is preparing to reopen its borders with mainland China next month. China had imposed harsh restrictions and snap lockdowns to stamp out the virus. But in recent weeks it has relaxed measures in a sudden U-turn from its stringent “zero-COVID” policy that aimed to stamp out the virus. Hong Kong’s leader announced Wednesday that close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19 will also no longer need to isolate. The relaxed measures will take effect from Thursday. Masks, however, will still need to be worn in public unless residents are exercising.
KEYT
Biden administration approves $180 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Biden administration has approved a potential $180 million arms sale to Taiwan amid ongoing tensions between the island and Beijing, the State Department announced Wednesday. The administration informed Congress Wednesday of its approval of the possible sale of vehicle-launched anti-tank munition-laying systems, and related equipment, to the Taipei Economic...
KEYT
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
KEYT
More than 200 cars involved in massive pileup in China’s Zhengzhou
One person was killed during a massive pileup involving more than 200 vehicles in the central Chinese city Zhengzhou on Wednesday, according to state media. The pileup took place on a bridge that was shrouded in heavy morning fog, which caused multiple vehicles to crash, according to state-owned The Global Times.
KEYT
UN calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. Security Council and the U.N. human rights chief have decried increasing restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan, urging the country’s Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. The rights chief pointed Tuesday to “terrible consequences” of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations. Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that already has prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan.
KEYT
Ukrainian tycoon arrested in French ski resort in bank probe
PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker suspected of embezzling more than $100 million has been arrested at a luxury ski resort in the French Alps. Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations says French police arrested Kostiantyn Zhevago in a hotel in Courchevel on Tuesday based on an international warrant. Zhevago was the principal beneficiary of Ukraine’s now-defunct Finance & Credit Bank and the former chief executive of mining company Ferrexpo. He served in the Ukrainian parliament from 1998 to 2019. The Chambery prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrest, and said he would appear in court Wednesday or Thursday for the first stage in the extradition request process.
KEYT
EXPLAINER: What happens if COVID asylum restrictions end?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has been using a public health rule intended to limit the spread of disease to expel migrants seeking asylum since the pandemic began. It’s called Title 42. And it’s been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since going into effect in March 2020. Legal fights to determine Title 42’s fate have gone on almost as long. The Supreme Court said in a ruling Tuesday that it will keep Title 42 in place indefinitely. In November, a federal judge set a December deadline to end use of Title 42. Conservative states filed a last-minute appeal to keep it in place, and the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in.
KEYT
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan. His continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says in a statement that securing Whelan’s release remains a top administration priority. U.S. officials had hoped to include Whelan in a prisoner swap this month in which they traded detained WNBA star Brittney Griner for a convicted Russian arms dealer. The administration considers Whelan, like Griner, to have been wrongfully detained. The Michigan corporate security executive is jailed on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.
KEYT
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya refugees rescued from stricken vessel
They battled hunger and dehydration after the engine of their rickety boat cut out, leaving them adrift in the Andaman Sea for weeks. Some grew so desperate, they drank seawater. Others prayed for rain, so they could briefly quench their thirst. Starving and without medicine, some reportedly succumbed to illness....
KEYT
Irish tourist dies in fall from moving train in Thailand
BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say an Irish tourist has died after falling out of a moving train. The man was identified as 45-year-old Patrick Ward, whose Irish passport said he was born in New Zealand. Police say Ward traveled on Tuesday by rail with a tour group from the Bangkok to Kanchanaburi town, where the bridge over the River Kwai is located. After a brief stop, the group proceeded to a waterfall where police quoted witnesses as saying that when the train slowed down at a scenic spot, Ward opened a door in the carriage and fell 7-8 yards down a slope. Police say they do not suspect foul play.
KEYT
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
PIDIE, Indonesia (AP) — A second group in two days of weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims has landed on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh after weeks at sea. Police say at least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat at dusk on a beach, looking weak because of dehydration and exhaustion. Supporters of the Rohingya say the boat was the one the United Nations said has been drifting in the Andaman Sea for a month. The U.N. had been seeking help for the refugees on board. One of the refugees told The Associated Press that the group left Bangladesh at the end of November and drifted on the open sea. He said at least 20 had died.
KEYT
Bangladesh opens first metro service to ease Dhaka traffic
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s prime minister has inaugurated the country’s first metro rail service aimed at easing notorious traffic jams in capital Dhaka. Sheikh Hasina held a ceremony for a limited version of the service with the Japanese ambassador and the chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency. Japan funded the project with a $2.8 billion price tag. Dhaka is one of the world’s most densely populated cities with over 20 million people who struggle to commute on clogged roads. According to a research by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, the economy in Dhaka loses about $3 billion each year in lost work time due to traffic jams. The metro is expected to grow to over 100 stations and six lines crisscrossing the city by 2030.
KEYT
In Venezuela, Maduro-like Christmas toy stirs controversy
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Every year, Venezuela’s socialist government hands out thousands of Christmas presents to the nation’s poorest children. This holiday season, officials added a new item to their gift bag: An action figure that fights the U.S. and is modeled after President Nicolas Maduro. The character goes by the name of “Super Bigote” due to its thick black mustache. The Christmas giveaway has angered academics and opposition leaders. They described it as a tasteless effort to indoctrinate children in the government’s socialist ideology as Venezuela struggles to recover from years of economic recession, food shortages and hyperinflation. But many government supporters were happy to receive the toy.
KEYT
After court setback, migrants cling to hopes of reaching US
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — A familiar mix of disappointment, patience and determination spread among migrants on Mexico’s northern border waiting to enter the United States as they faced the reality that pandemic-era asylum limits would remain for now. Cautious optimism for an immediate opening had prevailed after a judge ordered in November that a public health rule known as Title 42 authority end Dec. 21. But the U.S. Supreme Court dashed those hopes with a 5-4 decision Tuesday to hear arguments over the policy in February and to keep it in place until they rule.
KEYT
North Korea’s Kim lays out key goals to boost military power
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presented new plans to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of the nation’s political officials. Kim’s comments reported by state media Wednesday indicate he’ll continue provocative weapons tests after a record run of missile launches this year. Some observers say the new goals that were not disclosed publicly could be related to Kim’s push to expand his nuclear arsenal and acquire high-tech weapons systems such as multi-warhead missiles, a spy satellite and advanced drones. They say Kim would eventually aim to use his boosted nuclear power to force its rivals to accept the North as a nuclear state, a status he thinks is essential in getting sanctions lifted.
Comments / 0