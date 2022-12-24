Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions likely impact White Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 15 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King tides will gradually decrease through the rest of the week, with tides Thursday expected to be lower than Tuesday.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Skagit County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Skagit County zones. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King tides will gradually decrease through the rest of the week.
