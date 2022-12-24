Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 18 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions likely impact White Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Skagit County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Skagit County zones. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King tides will gradually decrease through the rest of the week.
Comments / 0