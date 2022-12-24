The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has received a $100,000 match opportunity from a consortium of anonymous donors for any new dollars the organization raises. “The donors behind this match are members of our community who are asking us to go over and above for land conservation in Santa Barbara County. We are incredibly inspired by their generosity and vision,” said Carrie Mullen, director of development at the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO