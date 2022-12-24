ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Plans Afoot to Build 300 More Tiny Homes Across Santa Barbara County

On August 8, the first handful of people began trickling into the prefabricated tiny home village located on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street. Several months later, the DignityMoves’ transitional housing project is humming along at full capacity, offering a room of one’s own to 34 of some of the most chronically homeless and vulnerable individuals on the streets of downtown Santa Barbara without incident or controversy.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Shannon Marshall Named an Officer at Community Bank of Santa Maria

Shannon Marshall has joined the Community Bank of Santa Maria leadership team as vice president and branch manager at the South Broadway Branch, Janet Silveria, president/CEO announced. “I spent my career in banking, 26 years here on the Central Coast. My position at Community Bank of Santa Maria is a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Land Trust Gets $100,000 Matching Grant for Local Conservation Efforts

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has received a $100,000 match opportunity from a consortium of anonymous donors for any new dollars the organization raises. “The donors behind this match are members of our community who are asking us to go over and above for land conservation in Santa Barbara County. We are incredibly inspired by their generosity and vision,” said Carrie Mullen, director of development at the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Hits Santa Barbara County

It should be a wet week for Santa Barbara County. Rain fell across the county most of the day on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service said there are chances of precipitation every day through Sunday. The Lompoc Valley had received the most rain as of 9 p.m., with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Moving On from the Disappointment of Flightline

Numerous reports have recently been spoken about in regard to my recent court settlement with the City of Santa Barbara. The issue is related to my dream of opening Flightline. As some might know or recall, Flightline was going to be an aviation-themed restaurant on the physical grounds of the Santa Barbara Airport.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
daytrippen.com

Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations

With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- While many people across the country enjoyed the holidays indoors this year, people in Santa Barbara came out to the pier to enjoy the beautiful, warm weather. Reindeer and snow comes to mind when many people envision Christmas, but in sunny Santa Barbara locals and tourists celebrated a California Christmas.  “We just The post Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
AOL Corp

Farmhouse in Santa Maria sells for $1.2 million

The spacious property located in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive in Santa Maria was sold on Dec. 13, 2022. The $1,215,000 purchase price works out to $396 per square foot. The house built in 1961 has an interior space of 3,067 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara County animal shelters need adopters

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging residents to adopt or provide foster care to animals with its Paw-liday promotion to ease the strain on animal shelters experiencing overload. Since the beginning of December, pets have been pouring into county animal shelters at the rate of about 14 per day,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy