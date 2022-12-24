Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Plans Afoot to Build 300 More Tiny Homes Across Santa Barbara County
On August 8, the first handful of people began trickling into the prefabricated tiny home village located on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street. Several months later, the DignityMoves’ transitional housing project is humming along at full capacity, offering a room of one’s own to 34 of some of the most chronically homeless and vulnerable individuals on the streets of downtown Santa Barbara without incident or controversy.
Noozhawk
Shannon Marshall Named an Officer at Community Bank of Santa Maria
Shannon Marshall has joined the Community Bank of Santa Maria leadership team as vice president and branch manager at the South Broadway Branch, Janet Silveria, president/CEO announced. “I spent my career in banking, 26 years here on the Central Coast. My position at Community Bank of Santa Maria is a...
Noozhawk
Land Trust Gets $100,000 Matching Grant for Local Conservation Efforts
The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has received a $100,000 match opportunity from a consortium of anonymous donors for any new dollars the organization raises. “The donors behind this match are members of our community who are asking us to go over and above for land conservation in Santa Barbara County. We are incredibly inspired by their generosity and vision,” said Carrie Mullen, director of development at the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Randy Rowse Talks Das Williams, La Cumbre Plaza, Cars on State Street, Council, Year-in-Review
Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse breaks down 2022 — everything from Das Williams’ recent comments on planners and La Cumbre Plaza, to State Street outdoor dining and changes at City Hall. The podcast gets off with a riveting discussion about the city’s proposed La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan...
Noozhawk
Rain Hits Santa Barbara County
It should be a wet week for Santa Barbara County. Rain fell across the county most of the day on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service said there are chances of precipitation every day through Sunday. The Lompoc Valley had received the most rain as of 9 p.m., with the...
Construction splits 4.3 mile portion of 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura
Commuters and tourists driving between Santa Barbara and Ventura may have seen an increase in traffic and accidents in an area drivers are calling the 101 split. The post Construction splits 4.3 mile portion of 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
Santa Barbara Independent
Moving On from the Disappointment of Flightline
Numerous reports have recently been spoken about in regard to my recent court settlement with the City of Santa Barbara. The issue is related to my dream of opening Flightline. As some might know or recall, Flightline was going to be an aviation-themed restaurant on the physical grounds of the Santa Barbara Airport.
KEYT
SLO Public Health Department issues rain advisory following Tuesday showers
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Public Health Departments issued an advisory to the public to avoid contact with ocean water for the next three days. Significant rainstorms cause rain runoff into our oceans and waterways, bringing with it risks of skin, respiratory and...
daytrippen.com
Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations
With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas”
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- While many people across the country enjoyed the holidays indoors this year, people in Santa Barbara came out to the pier to enjoy the beautiful, warm weather. Reindeer and snow comes to mind when many people envision Christmas, but in sunny Santa Barbara locals and tourists celebrated a California Christmas. “We just The post Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Vehicle rollover on Hwy 101 near Gaviota tunnel
Traffic reported, one lane closed during clean up. The post Vehicle rollover on Hwy 101 near Gaviota tunnel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP responds to several spinouts along the Central Coast during the rain
California Highway Patrol responded to several crashes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County as the rain began to fall Tuesday morning.
kvta.com
First System Brings Modest Amount Of Rain To Ventura County
This was the first of what could be several systems. Wednesday will be a break in the action. Initial rainfall totals were modest but welcome. The amount of rain through Wednesday morning as of 4 AM ranged between .50 to 1.00 with most areas receiving about two-thirds of an inch.
Santa Maria business owners share thoughts on increased minimum wage for 2023
With the start of 2023 just days away, business owners at the Santa Maria Town Center are getting ready for the next set of minimum wage increases that take effect Jan. 1.
syvnews.com
Former LUSD superintendent Trevor McDonald hired by Vista Del Mar Union School District
Former Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald has been named chief business officer at Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota, according to the staff directory on the school's official website. The details of McDonald's contract are unknown as multiple attempts to reach Superintendent/ Principal Bree Valla, and...
Eucalyptus tree falls on Hwy 101, near el Capitan exit
A large eucalyptus tree fell across highway 101, causing a 5 vehicle accident. The post Eucalyptus tree falls on Hwy 101, near el Capitan exit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AOL Corp
Farmhouse in Santa Maria sells for $1.2 million
The spacious property located in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive in Santa Maria was sold on Dec. 13, 2022. The $1,215,000 purchase price works out to $396 per square foot. The house built in 1961 has an interior space of 3,067 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County animal shelters need adopters
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging residents to adopt or provide foster care to animals with its Paw-liday promotion to ease the strain on animal shelters experiencing overload. Since the beginning of December, pets have been pouring into county animal shelters at the rate of about 14 per day,...
Horse struck and killed by car on Central Coast — sending driver to the hospital
During the crash, the horse partially entered the vehicle, the CHP said.
Comments / 0