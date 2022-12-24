ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams

Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head... The post Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search

The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent

The University of Colorado Buffaloes gave new head football coach Deion Sanders a massive five-year contract to lure him from Jackson State. The vote for that contract among university sachems, however, was not unanimous. Colorado regents voted 8-1 in favor of awarding Deion a contract that paid $29.5 million in salary before bonuses, making him Read more... The post Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Former NFL player and Cornhuskers coach pays $5.4M for Phoenix home

Besides the former Nebraska Cornhuskers coach, a trucking executive, the former president of Target, as well as a few CEOs and doctors were among the buyers and sellers of metro Phoenix’s priciest homes. $5,500,000 Darryl Christner, a former executive with Oklahoma-based John Christner Trucking, paid cash for an 8,565-square-foot mansion in north Scottsdale’s DC...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Report: Coach Turned Down Interim Offer From Broncos

Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reportedly wasn't the team's first choice for the position. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked to take over for Nathaniel Hackett, who was let go by Denver earlier today after only 15 games. However, Evero reportedly told the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Broncos GM Reveals Organization’s Future Plans for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson’s first season as quarterback for the Denver Broncos has been anything but successful. Denver fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett Monday as the team sits 4-11, last place in the AFC West. It’s hardly what general manager George Paton expected when he mortgaged the future, sending multiple first and second-round picks, as well as a fifth-round pick and three players to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire the Pro Bowl quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Sean Payton: Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Top Hire as Broncos Coach

About as much as anybody. Troy Aikman has down the pulse of the NFL. And he knows who he would hire if he was the person in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, the legendary Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys QB now the color commentator on “Monday Night Football,” has revealed the view that the Broncos should make a play for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

