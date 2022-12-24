Read full article on original website
Kyler Murray's negativity 'starting to get to people'
The Arizona Cardinals have had an extremely disappointing season. They are 4-11 and have lost quarterback Kyler Murray for the rest of the season and likely part of the 2023 season following a torn ACL. There might be sweeping changes in the coaching staff and front office. But Murray appears...
Cris Collinsworth Left Completely Speechless After Awful Tom Brady Moment: VIDEO
Tom Brady’s age is starting to show, and at one point during Sunday Night Football, it left NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth speechless. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback just didn’t have the same touch in the Christmas Day game between the Buccaneers and Cardinals. One of Brady’s most questionable...
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams
Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head... The post Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Things So Bad in Denver the Backup Quarterback is Fighting With the Offensive Line
Brett Rypien fought with the offensive line. Things are bad.
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Tom Brady Will Likely Play for a New Team in 2023, His Former Teammate Says
The 2022 NFL regular season hasn’t even ended yet and there’s already speculation about Tom Brady’s future. One of the quarterback’s former teammates believes this will be the last year “TB12” is with Tampa Bay. Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady in New England,...
NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent
The University of Colorado Buffaloes gave new head football coach Deion Sanders a massive five-year contract to lure him from Jackson State. The vote for that contract among university sachems, however, was not unanimous. Colorado regents voted 8-1 in favor of awarding Deion a contract that paid $29.5 million in salary before bonuses, making him Read more... The post Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
Shannon Sharpe Torches Russell Wilson with Hilarious ‘Burned’ Christmas Meal Comparison
Shannon Sharpe has had enough of Russell Wilson. As if the Broncos’ 4-11 record wasn’t enough, the quarterback’s performance in... The post Shannon Sharpe Torches Russell Wilson with Hilarious ‘Burned’ Christmas Meal Comparison appeared first on Outsider.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Broncos Should Get Rid Of Russell Wilson To Save Locker Room
The Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos partnership has been an absolute disaster so far. The Broncos' season struggles culminated in an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas night. With the eyes of the NFL world on him in primetime, Wilson threw three interceptions before he was benched for backup Brett Rypien.
Former NFL player and Cornhuskers coach pays $5.4M for Phoenix home
Besides the former Nebraska Cornhuskers coach, a trucking executive, the former president of Target, as well as a few CEOs and doctors were among the buyers and sellers of metro Phoenix’s priciest homes. $5,500,000 Darryl Christner, a former executive with Oklahoma-based John Christner Trucking, paid cash for an 8,565-square-foot mansion in north Scottsdale’s DC...
This Nathaniel Hackett Quote in L.A. Shows Why Broncos Fired Him
The Denver Broncos were not prepared for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Report: Coach Turned Down Interim Offer From Broncos
Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reportedly wasn't the team's first choice for the position. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked to take over for Nathaniel Hackett, who was let go by Denver earlier today after only 15 games. However, Evero reportedly told the Broncos...
Broncos GM Reveals Organization’s Future Plans for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson’s first season as quarterback for the Denver Broncos has been anything but successful. Denver fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett Monday as the team sits 4-11, last place in the AFC West. It’s hardly what general manager George Paton expected when he mortgaged the future, sending multiple first and second-round picks, as well as a fifth-round pick and three players to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire the Pro Bowl quarterback.
Sean Payton: Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Top Hire as Broncos Coach
About as much as anybody. Troy Aikman has down the pulse of the NFL. And he knows who he would hire if he was the person in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, the legendary Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys QB now the color commentator on “Monday Night Football,” has revealed the view that the Broncos should make a play for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Terrell Owens Says He’s Been in Contact With the Dallas Cowboys About a Possible Return
Is it possible? At 49 years old Terrell Owens claims that he’s been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a potential return. Imagine T.O. in the NFL Playoffs in the year 2023 – kinda hard to believe, right? What is even harder to believe is that the receiver might be able to do it.
Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, NFL Fans Light Up Social Media
The Denver Broncos have parted ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The team is in the middle of a 4-11 season. Denver got embarrassed in a primetime game on Christmas Day. The Broncos lost a 51-14 contest to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, sealing Hackett’s fate as the head coach.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Rips Organization, Appears Ready to Move on from Las Vegas
The words, “I want out of here,” didn’t exactly come out of the mouth of Las Vegas Raiders running back... The post Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Rips Organization, Appears Ready to Move on from Las Vegas appeared first on Outsider.
