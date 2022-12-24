Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
04-08-13-37-42
(four, eight, thirteen, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
