Coach Mox and staff continue journey at Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Before Amaka Agugua-Hamilton ever accepted the job at Virginia or even took the phone call from UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams, she knew who would be by her side. "I knew I was taking them before," Agugua-Hamilton said. Coach Mox and her assistant coaches...
Tiger Fuel makes big donation to UVA Strong Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation will go to continue helping the families of the Nov. 13 shooting victims and the broader University of Virginia community. Tiger Fuel Company presented a $ 25,000 holiday donation to the UVA Strong Fund, which is administered by the UVA Alumni Association.
After Hours at Highland resume
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People can take an exclusive tour of James Monroe’s Highland and get the chance to converse with "Monroe." Over the past week, the estate hosted After Hours at Highland. Participants were greeted by a James Monroe impersonator who gave them a private viewing of the exhibits.
Stay Local, Play Local: James Monroe's Highland
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Sara Bon-Harper talks about upcoming events at James Monroe's Highland, including after-hours tours. For more information, click here.
Staying safe ahead of New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Fireworks may be beautiful to look at, but they can also cause unquestionable damage. With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, Virginia should be prepared for what to do in case of a firework emergency. The Charlottesville Fire Department says that although fireworks...
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
Third victim found in submerged vehicle, search continues in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports three people have now been confirmed dead in connection with a submerged vehicle that was found in Nelson County. VSP troopers and crews from Charlottesville, Nelson County and Albemarle County responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. "A...
Kwanzaa celebration at The Jefferson School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Monday marks the start of Kwanza. The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted a celebration to kick off the holiday. This holiday was created in the 60’a as a way for African Americans to celebrate the holidays. The Jefferson School invited a religious...
Bitter cold resulted in increase in calls to ECC
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During the winter months, it’s normally very busy for first responders, due to cooking fires, fires involving holiday decorations, slick road conditions and more. But the recent bitter cold resulted in a big jump in calls for help. The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center...
Search continues for missing man in national park
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The National Park Service says the search for a missing man continues. According to a release, James Alan Cattley of North Garden was reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, located near mile marker 94 on Skyline Drive, on...
Search continues for man reported missing in July
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is renewing a call for help to find a person who has been missing since July. According to the police, 60-year-old John Milton Harris III was last seen on July 1 and was reported missing on July 9. He is a...
Fire displaces Nelson County family
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
Pair of small businesses get financial boost
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – On Tuesday, Pete Snyder, the co-founder of the nonprofit Virginia 30 Day Fund, presented two checks to two local small businesses. Sir Speedy and Glo-Out Glamour Bar each received the news that they were getting a $3,500 check just days before Christmas, making the holiday extra merry before heading into the New Year.
Flagging operation changes at diverging diamond, roundabout
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see a couple of changes regarding flagging operations at two major locations in Albemarle County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is making slight changes to planned flagging operations at the diverging diamond at Interstate 64 and Richmond Road and at the roundabout at Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road.
Crozet businesses closed due to water leak damage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several businesses in Crozet have been impacted by a water main leak. According to posts on multiple Facebook pages, the leak occurred late Christmas day on the third floor of the Piedmont Place building on Library Avenue. Water has damaged the first, second and...
Vehicle crashes increase over Christmas holiday weekend
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Car accidents are an unfortunate occurrence during the holidays, and in Albemarle County, there have been a lot of them. Over the Christmas weekend, there were 17 crashes in Albemarle County, which is a 54 percent increase from the same time period last year.
Local man releasing fourth horror film
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “Go Away” is the newest horror film by Orange County native David Kerr. Kerr began his film-making career by branching into the music video world, then became a part of the horror movie franchise with his love of storytelling. “One of the...
Businesses shut down after pipes burst during cold weather
CROZET, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A brutal winter storm resulted in freezing temperatures across the country, and numerous businesses were forced to close their doors over the Christmas holiday. A water main break at the Piedmont Place in Crozet on Christmas evening left five businesses flooded. Currently, there is no...
