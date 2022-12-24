Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:
05-06-12-18-30
(five, six, twelve, eighteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $245,000
