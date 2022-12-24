Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Match 4” game were:
08-11-19-24
(eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four)
