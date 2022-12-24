ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

KATU.com

Clackamas County closes Canby Ferry due to storm damage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County officials announced Wednesday morning that the Canby Ferry will be closed for service for the next week. .Authorities say the closure is due to a lack of power, as well as the high water flow on the Willamette River caused by the intense storm that swept across the Pacific Northwest.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

High water closes part of Highway 30

PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Monday night, the Oregon Department of Transportation said it had closed Highway 30 between Marina Way and Harborton Drive just west of Portland due to high water. It said crews were working to set up a detour. The closure is expected to last through the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes I-84 westbound at Grand Ave. in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 westbound is closed at Grand Avenue in Portland after a crash involving several vehicles, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said. The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday near the Grand Avenue exit. According to Portland Police, first responders needed to extricate someone...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Hazard warning for Yaquina Bay due to leak in treated wastewater pipeline

YAQUINA BAY, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Newport warned its residents of a leak in a treated wastewater pipeline. The leak is in a treated wastewater effluent pipeline necessitated the diversion of treated Wastewater Treatment Plant effluent to Yaquina Bay at 2001 SE Marine Science Drive in South Beach.
NEWPORT, OR
KATU.com

Two people injured, cat dead in West Linn house fire

WEST LINN, Ore. — Fire engulfed a home in West Linn on Tuesday evening, forcing evacuations, injuring two people and killing a cat, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called to the home that had been converted into apartments in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue...
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

Over 135,000 Oregon homes without power due to high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tens of thousands of people across Oregon are without power Tuesday. As of 3 p.m., Portland General Electric reported 2,742 outages impacting more than 110,601 homes across the Portland area. Pacific Power also reported 673 power outages impacting 25,430 households, down from 39,000 households earlier, across...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
PORTLAND, OR
mybasin.com

Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son

A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
beachconnection.net

Ocean is Close at Classic Rental Above Deserted Oregon Coast Locale

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A dash of refined and sleek, a good helping of downhome beach cabin, and a pinch of historic vibe coupled with rustic, such a place on the Oregon coast would be a find – especially if it were oceanfront. With a blend of classic and modern touches, imagine it sleeps 10: that's one heckuva beautiful spot to have a family reunion or large group of some sort. (Courtesy photo)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
nbc16.com

33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
PORTLAND, OR

