KATU.com
Clackamas County closes Canby Ferry due to storm damage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County officials announced Wednesday morning that the Canby Ferry will be closed for service for the next week. .Authorities say the closure is due to a lack of power, as well as the high water flow on the Willamette River caused by the intense storm that swept across the Pacific Northwest.
KATU.com
3 taken to hospital after semi blows over on bridge along Oregon coast, Newport PD says
Strong crosswind flipped a semi and trailer over on the Yaquina Bay Bridge Tuesday morning, sending three people in other vehicles to the hospital, Newport Police said. Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, reports came in of a semi truck blowing onto its side on the bridge. Investigators learned that the...
KATU.com
Tens of thousands still without power in Portland-metro area after windstorm
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Peacock Lane, families and kids, on foot and in cars, were hoping to see the holiday lights Tuesday afternoon. But they were only to be met with darkness. "There’s no lights!" said Dara Boush, a Peacock Lane resident. Residents on Peacock Lane said the...
KATU.com
High water closes part of Highway 30
PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Monday night, the Oregon Department of Transportation said it had closed Highway 30 between Marina Way and Harborton Drive just west of Portland due to high water. It said crews were working to set up a detour. The closure is expected to last through the...
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
Salem woman, father with dementia among stranded Southwest Airlines passengers
A Salem woman and her father, who has dementia, are among the thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded across the country -- without their luggage or medication.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
KATU.com
Crash closes I-84 westbound at Grand Ave. in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 westbound is closed at Grand Avenue in Portland after a crash involving several vehicles, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said. The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday near the Grand Avenue exit. According to Portland Police, first responders needed to extricate someone...
KATU.com
Audit finds improvements on tree maintenance around PGE lines, but more work to be done
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric improved how it maintained areas around its power lines, according to a new audit from the Oregon Public Utility Commission. The audits are done on power companies' “Vegetation Management Programs” every year to essentially see how well they maintain the trees and branches around their power lines.
KATU.com
Winds rip the roof off Barbur Transit Center, down trees; rain causes flooding
PORTLAND, Ore. — High winds ripped off a large chunk of the awning at the Barbur Boulevard Park and Ride in Southwest Portland, downed trees and knocked out power to more than 100,000 power customers, as heavy rain caused flooding throughout the region Tuesday. The strength of the wind...
KATU.com
Hazard warning for Yaquina Bay due to leak in treated wastewater pipeline
YAQUINA BAY, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Newport warned its residents of a leak in a treated wastewater pipeline. The leak is in a treated wastewater effluent pipeline necessitated the diversion of treated Wastewater Treatment Plant effluent to Yaquina Bay at 2001 SE Marine Science Drive in South Beach.
KATU.com
Two people injured, cat dead in West Linn house fire
WEST LINN, Ore. — Fire engulfed a home in West Linn on Tuesday evening, forcing evacuations, injuring two people and killing a cat, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called to the home that had been converted into apartments in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue...
kptv.com
Over 135,000 Oregon homes without power due to high winds
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tens of thousands of people across Oregon are without power Tuesday. As of 3 p.m., Portland General Electric reported 2,742 outages impacting more than 110,601 homes across the Portland area. Pacific Power also reported 673 power outages impacting 25,430 households, down from 39,000 households earlier, across...
KATU.com
Truck drivers think of family as they weather holiday storm on I-84
TROUTDALE, Ore. — As many families gather around the table this Holiday, truck drivers at a Troutdale truck stop prepare to spend another night in their rigs with winter weather throwing a wrench through their holiday plans. "I got two little baby girls I didn't get to go home...
kptv.com
First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
KATU.com
Strong winds, gusts expected overnight through Tuesday in Portland area, coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — First it was freezing rain, sleet and snow. Then it was buckets of rain, and now the Portland area is facing a blustery overnight and Tuesday. A wind advisory from the National Weather Service will go into effect at 2 a.m. and will run to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
KATU.com
Heavy winds, stormy weather cause widespread power outages across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in the Portland area were left without power after heavy rain showers and strong winds caused widespread outages. Wind gusts up to 55 mph resulted in multiple power lines being disrupted or downed by Tuesday morning. Pacific Power power services were hit the...
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son
A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
beachconnection.net
Ocean is Close at Classic Rental Above Deserted Oregon Coast Locale
(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A dash of refined and sleek, a good helping of downhome beach cabin, and a pinch of historic vibe coupled with rustic, such a place on the Oregon coast would be a find – especially if it were oceanfront. With a blend of classic and modern touches, imagine it sleeps 10: that's one heckuva beautiful spot to have a family reunion or large group of some sort. (Courtesy photo)
nbc16.com
33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
