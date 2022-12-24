Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Evening’ game

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man clad in black who appeared to be “on a mission” as he hunted victims for ambush-style shootings. He was also tied violence in Alameda County. Three of the four slayings listed in court documents Tuesday have already been disclosed by authorities — who earlier said they had linked suspect Wesley Brownlee to the killings of six men and the wounding of a woman — but charges had not been filed. Tuesday’s fourth case, an April 2021 slaying that brings the total to seven killings, was previously unreported.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO