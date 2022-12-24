ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson 'readjusts' game plan with more Tennessee players opting out

MIAMI, FL. (WLOS) — Clemson football is having to make some adjustments in Miami ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30th. One of those changes? Not having to face Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks. Banks made the announcement on Christmas Eve that he would be opting out of the...
About 150 Canton water customers left dry after frigid weekend

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Canton is experiencing some water outages, mostly in residential areas. About 150 customers are impacted. Mayor Zeb Smathers said town leaders anticipated problems because of the extreme cold temperatures that hit the area last weekend and alerted customers to stock up on water.
Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable

HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
