Lehi, UT

kslnewsradio.com

One arrested for alleged involvement in apartment fires

PROVO, Utah — Ten fires within a five block radius have occurred between August 5 and now. All fires are under investigation and one suspect is facing charges that allegedly relate to involvement in two of them. On Saturday, Dec. 25, Provo Police and fire department responded to a...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One man injured in shooting; SLCPD investigates

SALT LAKE CITY — Around 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, Salt Lake City 911 operators received several calls about a person shot at the Palmer Court Apartments at 999 S. Main Street. Callers said one man was outside holding a handgun while another man was on the ground, according to police. Officers from the Liberty Division Bike Squad and Patrol Division responded to the scene.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting kills one in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A crash on U.S. 40 left one dead near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden, the collision was head-on. A press release from the Department of Safety said a Toyota Camry crossed from the westbound lanes to the...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Vernal woman killed in crash near Strawberry Reservoir

HEBER CITY — A Vernal woman was killed and another person was in serious condition following a crash on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday morning, state troopers said. The crash occurred just north of the reservoir, about 19 miles south of Heber City, when a westbound Toyota...
HEBER CITY, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper

GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing overnight Tuesday and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
ABC 4

Salt Lake woman kidnapped by knifepoint and forced to drive on Christmas Eve

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Provo fire marshal investigating all fires since February

PROVO, Utah — Numerous fires in Provo this year area devastated many families and destroyed homes. Now Provo fire authorities think the causes of these fires might be a little more complicated than originally thought. Provo’s fire marshal is now reviewing every fire that has broken out in the...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Quick thinking neighbors prevent spread of fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah — A Mapleton family escaped a fire on their property thanks to some alert neighbors. According to a press release, the Mapleton Utah Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the area of 700 East Maple Street. The call came in just before 3 a.m.
MAPLETON, UT

