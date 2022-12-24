Read full article on original website
One arrested for alleged involvement in apartment fires
PROVO, Utah — Ten fires within a five block radius have occurred between August 5 and now. All fires are under investigation and one suspect is facing charges that allegedly relate to involvement in two of them. On Saturday, Dec. 25, Provo Police and fire department responded to a...
Three critically injured in SLC crash
Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in a crash at 600 North and 900 West that critically injured three people.
One man injured in shooting; SLCPD investigates
SALT LAKE CITY — Around 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, Salt Lake City 911 operators received several calls about a person shot at the Palmer Court Apartments at 999 S. Main Street. Callers said one man was outside holding a handgun while another man was on the ground, according to police. Officers from the Liberty Division Bike Squad and Patrol Division responded to the scene.
Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
Man charged with attacking UTA bus driver, fighting with police officers
A man has been charged with attacking a bus driver last week in the Salt Lake area, as well as fighting with police officers and trying to take their guns while they arrested him.
Shooting kills one in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
1 pinned, extricated in Weber County traffic collision; respondents warn of slick roads
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The sole occupant of one vehicle involved in a two-car crash just east of Ogden Tuesday morning reportedly became pinned to the highway's guard rail during the collision which was thought to be prompted by slick road conditions. Representatives of the Weber Fire District said...
Fatal crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A crash on U.S. 40 left one dead near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden, the collision was head-on. A press release from the Department of Safety said a Toyota Camry crossed from the westbound lanes to the...
‘Manic’ renter barricades himself in home, causes $10,000 in damage
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man described by police as “manic” barricaded himself inside the home he was renting and caused extensive “severe” damage to the home he rents on Christmas Day. The 32-year-old man is facing both third degree and second degree felony charges...
Driver killed in head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A woman is dead following a head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday. A Toyota Camry traveling westbound on US-40 […]
Vernal woman killed in crash near Strawberry Reservoir
HEBER CITY — A Vernal woman was killed and another person was in serious condition following a crash on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday morning, state troopers said. The crash occurred just north of the reservoir, about 19 miles south of Heber City, when a westbound Toyota...
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing overnight Tuesday and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
Suspects in South Salt Lake grocery store homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Two fugitive suspects of a homicide that occurred outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store more than seven months ago were reportedly arrested in California earlier this month, while police say the third suspect turned himself in to authorities back in November. South...
Utah County man accused of damaging home, police drone and patrol car
OREM — An Orem man who police say caused extensive damage to his home was arrested by a SWAT team on Sunday, but then continued his destructive behavior after he was taken into custody, according to police. The incident began when a 32-year-old man, whom police described as "manic,"...
Man charged after brutally attacking Utah bus driver, trying to gouge his eye out
A transient man has been charged after attacking a Utah bus driver, brutally beating him and trying to gouge out one of his eyes, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.
Salt Lake woman kidnapped by knifepoint and forced to drive on Christmas Eve
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Provo fire marshal investigating all fires since February
PROVO, Utah — Numerous fires in Provo this year area devastated many families and destroyed homes. Now Provo fire authorities think the causes of these fires might be a little more complicated than originally thought. Provo’s fire marshal is now reviewing every fire that has broken out in the...
Father, son with Salt Lake City police negotiate surrender of assault suspect
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son with the Salt Lake City Police Department worked together Monday to negotiate the surrender of a 36-year-old man who barricaded himself in his apartment following an alleged assault. Officer Jeremy Dimond and his father, Salt Lake...
Quick thinking neighbors prevent spread of fire in Mapleton
MAPLETON, Utah — A Mapleton family escaped a fire on their property thanks to some alert neighbors. According to a press release, the Mapleton Utah Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the area of 700 East Maple Street. The call came in just before 3 a.m.
Man arrested after allegedly firing shot, threatening to harm family at Grantsville Christmas party
A man in Tooele County is facing eight criminal charges after he was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly firing a shot during a family altercation and threatening to come back and hurt them.
