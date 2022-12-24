Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Oklahoma Representative Facing Felony Charge Following October Arrest
A state representative is a facing felony charge following an incident in October in Edmond. Rep. Ryan Martinez was arrested outside of an Edmond bar on Oct. 26 and is now charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. State law said anybody convicted of a felony cannot...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers shouldn't ignore car warning lights during cold weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Drivers in Oklahoma might be ignoring their car's warning lights as the cold weather continues, but some tasks shouldn't be avoided. Despite the bitter cold, filling tires with air is important, even if drivers believe it is just the car's way of reacting to the swinging temperatures.
Wisconsin woman caught with drugs in car twice in less than 4 months in Garvin County
A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after she was caught with drugs in her car while driving through Garvin County twice in four months.
KXII.com
Southern Oklahoma volunteer fire departments work grass fires over holiday weekend
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters in Southern Oklahoma were busy Christmas weekend as grass fires sparked up in Carter and Love counties. 33 acres of grass burned in Dickson on Christmas Eve afternoon, according to the Dickson Volunteer Fire Department. A Facebook post stated the first firefighters to respond found...
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
KFOR
Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!
Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
KOCO
Many Oklahomans left stranded after a nationwide airline meltdown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahomans have been left stranded after a nationwide airline meltdown. Southwest Airlines canceled thousands more flights on Tuesday. Oklahomans found themselves stuck, some all the way in California. Oklahomans who spoke with KOCO 5 said they’d prefer to fly home, being so far away.
KHBS
Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
KOCO
Inmate who escaped from Arkansas detention center found in Oklahoma
Authorities found an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas detention center in eastern Oklahoma. The inmate escaped from the Crawford County Detention Center near Fort Smith through a duct vent last month. Law enforcement found the man on Christmas Eve in LeFlore County. He is being detained at the LeFlore...
KFOR
Oklahoma here comes a weather pattern change. Much milder Pacific Air is in and Arctic Air is out!
Oklahoma is going into a much milder weather pattern in the coming days! Also, we continue in a relatively dry pattern! Here’s the total moisture forecast for the next 10 days. Heaviest precip in the Rockies and to our east along Gulf Coast. Only low chances in Oklahoma.
You’ll Never Guess What Oklahoma’s #1 New Year’s Resolution is for 2023
I don't know about you but I'm ready to say goodbye, more like good riddance to 2022. We're just a few short days away from 2023 and as we ring in the new year a lot of Oklahomans are making New Year's resolutions. A new year, new you kind of...
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefit Scam: $500,000 Scammed Amount in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Human Services of the state says since Dec. 8, a lot of Oklahomans have been affected by a skimming scam card that’s targeting families that holds low-income who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). A special agent in charge of the...
Plumbers overwhelmed by number of frozen, busted pipe calls during extreme cold
Hundreds of Oklahomans continue to suffer through excruciatingly low temperatures that have a lasting effect on their home.
news9.com
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
stlouisnews.net
Powerful winter storm continue sweeping across U.S., death toll exceeds 30
WASHINGTON, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in the United States from a powerful winter storm climbed to over 30 on Sunday, according to a tally by NBC News. At least 35 people died in weather-related incidents as of Sunday evening, the report said. The deaths were reported in...
news9.com
Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma
A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
news9.com
'Blizzard Of The Century' Kills Dozens But Conditions Expected To Improve
Temperatures were expected to moderate across the Northeast and Midwest Tuesday after days of frigid weather from "the blizzard of the century" left at least 62 dead nationwide and caused Christmas travel chaos. Around half of those deaths were in Erie County, New York, where Buffalo is located. Blizzard conditions...
news9.com
Oklahoma, Other States Expanding Hydrogen Production
Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas are one step closer to expanding hydrogen production with federal approval after Oklahoma partnered with those states to submit a pitch for Project Halo. The project is meant to expand clean hydrogen hubs through the region. Now, the U.S, Department of Energy is encouraging the states...
Comments / 4