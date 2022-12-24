ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 4

Related
news9.com

Oklahoma Representative Facing Felony Charge Following October Arrest

A state representative is a facing felony charge following an incident in October in Edmond. Rep. Ryan Martinez was arrested outside of an Edmond bar on Oct. 26 and is now charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. State law said anybody convicted of a felony cannot...
EDMOND, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Many Oklahomans left stranded after a nationwide airline meltdown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahomans have been left stranded after a nationwide airline meltdown. Southwest Airlines canceled thousands more flights on Tuesday. Oklahomans found themselves stuck, some all the way in California. Oklahomans who spoke with KOCO 5 said they’d prefer to fly home, being so far away.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHBS

Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KOCO

Inmate who escaped from Arkansas detention center found in Oklahoma

Authorities found an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas detention center in eastern Oklahoma. The inmate escaped from the Crawford County Detention Center near Fort Smith through a duct vent last month. Law enforcement found the man on Christmas Eve in LeFlore County. He is being detained at the LeFlore...
FORT SMITH, AR
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefit Scam: $500,000 Scammed Amount in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Human Services of the state says since Dec. 8, a lot of Oklahomans have been affected by a skimming scam card that’s targeting families that holds low-income who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). A special agent in charge of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma

A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

'Blizzard Of The Century' Kills Dozens But Conditions Expected To Improve

Temperatures were expected to moderate across the Northeast and Midwest Tuesday after days of frigid weather from "the blizzard of the century" left at least 62 dead nationwide and caused Christmas travel chaos. Around half of those deaths were in Erie County, New York, where Buffalo is located. Blizzard conditions...
BUFFALO, NY
news9.com

Oklahoma, Other States Expanding Hydrogen Production

Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas are one step closer to expanding hydrogen production with federal approval after Oklahoma partnered with those states to submit a pitch for Project Halo. The project is meant to expand clean hydrogen hubs through the region. Now, the U.S, Department of Energy is encouraging the states...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy