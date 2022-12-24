Thunder Rally, Then Lose in Overtime to Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder used a 37-to-10 to come from 21 points down, but the New Orleans Pelicans rallied and eventually won in overtime 128-125 on Friday night in downtown Oklahoma City.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a near half-court 3-point attempt at the buzzer at the end of overtime that would have tied it.
SGA finished with a career high 44 points.
In overtime, Aleksej Pokusevski scored on a layup to give OKC a 114-112 lead, but the Pelicans responded with back-to-back three-pointers to take the lead for good.
Pokusevski had 17 points and made three 3-pointers.
New Orleans led by 18 points at halftime and built the lead to 21 midway through the third quarter before OKC’s 37-10 run helped them built a nine-point advantage.
The Thunder outshot New Orleans 46 percent to 44 percent from the field, but the Pelicans attempted 15 more free throws, going 33-for-40 at the line.
Josh Giddey had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists, with every OKC starter scoring in double figures.
Jalen Williams had 11 points and Luguentz Dort 10 points.
The Thunder’s three-game winning streak ended as they fell to 14-19 on the season.
The Thunder's three-game winning streak ended as they fell to 14-19 on the season.

OKC finishes the seven-game homestand Tuesday night vs. San Antonio at 7:00 pm.
