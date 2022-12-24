ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: L.A. Feeling Loss Of Anthony Davis In This Crucial Department

It's not just the offense from Anthony Davis the team is missing

The offense was pouring in thanks in part to Anthony Davis . Over 25 games Davis had been averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds before going down with his injury, but one thing that can't be replicated is the defensive presence he held.

Thomas Bryant has filled in nicely for the Lakers as an offensive threat, but the Lakers defense has struggled heavily since Davis has gone down. The Lakers have had the 25th ranked defense during the four game absence with their defense rating dropping 7.1 points with Davis off the floor.

It all became heightened after the Lakers scored 120 points against the Kings but still managed to lose by giving up 134 points. While Bryant remains an offensive threat, the lack of defense allowed Domantas Sabonis to run wild and notch a triple double as he was able to easily dime up his teammates.

The Lakers look like a completely different team without Davis, and with the struggles they are facing so far from the season now is not the time to be losing games to the Kings (via The OC Register ).

After starting the season looking like one of the league’s best defenses, the Lakers have since reverted: At the moment, they’re 18th in defensive rating (112.7) for the season, a far cry from the elite unit they want to be. It’s not that shocking that the King’s fifth-ranked offense was able to dice them up, especially with the injuries that have riddled the roster. But the 134-120 loss to a team they’re likely going to be chasing in the standings for the rest of the year revealed just how much Davis tied the Lakers’ scheme together.

The Lakers can't afford to be without a strong defensive presence like Davis for too long. If they want to keep the season from sinking completely a move needs to be made for them to be able to advance into the postseason.

