Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
What Are Florida's Biggest Remaining Needs After the Early Signing Period?
Assessing the Gators' four most pressing positional needs following the 2023 early signing period, with high school and transfer prospects to keep in mind entering the offseason.
Gator Country
Update On 2023 Thomas Haugh’s High School Season
Much of Florida’s recruiting efforts are currently focused towards the 2024 class as the new staff will have time to build relationships with these players as opposed to the 2023 class, where they’d be entering the mix rather late. Another reason the Gators are putting their effort towards...
Florida football: Eugene Wilson is a hidden gem for the Gators
Florida football signed lots of elite talent during the Early Signing Period, led by 5-star QB Jaden Rashada. But one recruit that was outside of 247 Sports’ top 100 that’s starting to get a little more recognition is 4-star wide receiver Eugene Wilson III. Wilson is a blazing-fast...
Importance of Florida's Offensive Line Class Magnified After Departures
Florida couldn't have welcomed its intriguing class of offensive line signees at a better time.
Gator Country
Gators sign versatile defensive back group
Florida’s defensive back class is considered to be a strength in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Although Billy Napier and his staff didn’t land top targets in Cormani McClain and Desmond Ricks, there’s still several players that could earn early playing time for the Gators. This group has great length, speed, and versatility.
voiceofmotown.com
Garrett Greene Reaches Out to Florida State Transfer
West Virginia has put forth their best recruiting efforts to land former Florida State linebacker Armani Gainer. Gainer, who was the active leader in tackles for the Seminoles, paid Morgantown a visit prior to Christmas. While it would certainly be an impressive recruiting win by Neal Brown’s staff, his decision...
Gator Country
Florida Versus Auburn Preview
After a brief recess for the holiday season the Gators (7-5) are back in action on December 28 taking on the Auburn Tigers (10-2). This will be the opening game of SEC play, giving the Gators a bit of a fresh slate after a non-conference performance that was rather disappointing.
Florida football: Chris McClellan drops hints on why guys are in the transfer portal
The transfer portal is hectic for everybody, but Florida football has had a particularly tough time when it’s come to losing guys to the portal. It’s important to remember, however, that large amounts of transfers aren’t necessarily a bad thing. When an entirely new coaching staff comes in, there is bound to be some friction between players and coaches, especially when the new staff has a stronger emphasis on discipline.
9 Things to know about the Cheez-It Bowl and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — College football fans are getting ready as two big college bowl games head to Orlando. The Cheez-It Bowl and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl are both coming to Camping World Stadium this week. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. · Cheez-It Bowl. The Florida...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Terrion Arnold delivers incredible gesture to high school janitor: 'You're a great dude'
Terrion Arnold not only has a great giving spirit, the Alabama defensive back has a long memory of those who were with him in his younger days. Arnold shared how he went back to his old high school in Florida to make good on a promise he made his janitor.
WCTV
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
10NEWS
Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
WCJB
A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
WCTV
Fatal bicycle accident shuts down Geddie Road Tuesday evening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal accident involving a bicycle shut down Geddie Road just North of Blountstown Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. According to FHP, the victim was a 57-year-old Tallahassee man. FHP says the cyclist and a...
WCJB
Live Oak man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after a crash in Suwannee County Sunday. A vehicle was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of 193rd drive. The vehicle left the roadway to the left resulting in the front of the car striking...
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew Gillum
Andrew Gillum/ Photo Courtesy of Andrew GillumPhoto byAndrew Gillum/ Instagram. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, last week penned a ruling rejecting former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s argument to have the federal charges levied against him dismissed.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
WCTV
UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is barricaded inside a Leon County home, forcing law enforcement to evacuate nearby residences Tuesday afternoon. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 6500 Block of Cedar Chase Way just after 1:30 p.m. This...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
