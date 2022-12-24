ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Update On 2023 Thomas Haugh’s High School Season

Much of Florida’s recruiting efforts are currently focused towards the 2024 class as the new staff will have time to build relationships with these players as opposed to the 2023 class, where they’d be entering the mix rather late. Another reason the Gators are putting their effort towards...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gators sign versatile defensive back group

Florida’s defensive back class is considered to be a strength in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Although Billy Napier and his staff didn’t land top targets in Cormani McClain and Desmond Ricks, there’s still several players that could earn early playing time for the Gators. This group has great length, speed, and versatility.
GAINESVILLE, FL
voiceofmotown.com

Garrett Greene Reaches Out to Florida State Transfer

West Virginia has put forth their best recruiting efforts to land former Florida State linebacker Armani Gainer. Gainer, who was the active leader in tackles for the Seminoles, paid Morgantown a visit prior to Christmas. While it would certainly be an impressive recruiting win by Neal Brown’s staff, his decision...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Gator Country

Florida Versus Auburn Preview

After a brief recess for the holiday season the Gators (7-5) are back in action on December 28 taking on the Auburn Tigers (10-2). This will be the opening game of SEC play, giving the Gators a bit of a fresh slate after a non-conference performance that was rather disappointing.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida football: Chris McClellan drops hints on why guys are in the transfer portal

The transfer portal is hectic for everybody, but Florida football has had a particularly tough time when it’s come to losing guys to the portal. It’s important to remember, however, that large amounts of transfers aren’t necessarily a bad thing. When an entirely new coaching staff comes in, there is bound to be some friction between players and coaches, especially when the new staff has a stronger emphasis on discipline.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Woman in custody after chase on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
10NEWS

Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
WCJB

A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
OCALA, FL
WCTV

Fatal bicycle accident shuts down Geddie Road Tuesday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal accident involving a bicycle shut down Geddie Road just North of Blountstown Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. According to FHP, the victim was a 57-year-old Tallahassee man. FHP says the cyclist and a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Live Oak man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after a crash in Suwannee County Sunday. A vehicle was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of 193rd drive. The vehicle left the roadway to the left resulting in the front of the car striking...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is barricaded inside a Leon County home, forcing law enforcement to evacuate nearby residences Tuesday afternoon. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 6500 Block of Cedar Chase Way just after 1:30 p.m. This...
LEON COUNTY, FL

