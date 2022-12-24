ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thunderboltradio.com

Frigid temps cause havoc with area water systems

Busted water pipes are causing water pressure issues for several towns and cities in West Tennessee. Areas of Gibson, Benton, and Henderson Counties have issued Boil Water Advisories and are dealing with either low water pressure or no water at all. City of Dresden Public Works Director Josh Lassiter tells...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes

PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water says as temperatures warm, homeowners should take steps to ensure the functionality of their water systems. In a Tuesday release, the utility reminds members to check on buildings, garages, and other out-of-sight areas that could have remained vacant over the holiday weekend — to ensure there aren't any unnoticed broken pipes.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

TVA Requiring More Rolling Blackouts Today

The Tennessee Valley Authority contacted Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, Benton County Energy, Paris Board of Utilities, Union City Energy Authority and other area energy companies this morning and required them to begin rolling blackouts at 4:51 AM. They must interrupt power for 15 minutes in an area, restore power and interrupt power to another area. We must continue rotating blackouts until TVA informs us that we can stop.
wpsdlocal6.com

Truck fire restricts I-24 eastbound in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a truck fire is restricting eastbound I-24 to one lane in Trigg County. According to Wednesday release, a semi caught on fire near the 59 mile marker. The fire has been extinguished and all traffic has been moved to the left-hand lane.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Electric Requesting Members Conserve Electricity During Cold

Although TVA has curtailed their request to conduct rolling blackouts to reduce electric power demand, the agency is still requesting Hopkinsville Electric customers reduce power usage. Hopkinsville Electric General Manager Jeff Hurd says customers can still implement a number of steps to help save power and preserve the electric grid.
wpsdlocal6.com

21-month-old killed in Hickman fire, electrical issues likely to blame

HICKMAN, KY — A 21-month-old child was killed on Christmas Eve, the Hickman Fire Department says, in a house fire most likely caused by electrical issues. According to a statement released by the department on Tuesday, firefighters arrived on-scene to find the rear area of the home fully engulfed in flames.
HICKMAN, KY
KFVS12

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Livingston County cleared

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - It could take a bit, but traffic flow should improve on Interstate 24 in Livingston County. Added sunshine and the clearing of a multiple-vehicle crash will help drivers get to their destinations without taking a detour. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, the crash...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Very slick roads reported in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers throughout the Heartland are urged to use extreme caution Tuesday. Roads are icy and temperatures are not are helping. It is not expected to get above freezing until later in the afternoon, and then dip back down below the freezing mark. The Graves County...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Post Christmas Snow Leaving Covered Roadways

A post-Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm. Although no advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued for the southern Pennyrile, Caldwell, Lyon and Crittenden...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-car crash in Lyon County cleared, KYTC says

EDDYVILLE, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 641 North at mile point 4.5 in Lyon County. According to a release from the KYTC, the crash happened about a mile south of the Lyon-Caldwell County Line, near the Beck Road intersection. They say...
LYON COUNTY, KY

