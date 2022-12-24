Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
BPU Losing Significant Amount Of Water; Asks Customers To Check For Burst Pipes
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Board of Public Utilities is asking customers to check for water leaks. BPU serves 5,400 water customers. Another 2,000 homes consume our water as South Paris, Northwest, and Springville customers. BPU officials said, “We are losing a significant amount of water and we need the help...
thunderboltradio.com
Frigid temps cause havoc with area water systems
Busted water pipes are causing water pressure issues for several towns and cities in West Tennessee. Areas of Gibson, Benton, and Henderson Counties have issued Boil Water Advisories and are dealing with either low water pressure or no water at all. City of Dresden Public Works Director Josh Lassiter tells...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County schools damaged in holiday winter storm, staff scramble to clean up
BENTON, KY — Local school districts are seeing fallout from the severe winter storm that moved through the region around the Christmas holiday, leaving two Benton schools scrambling to try and open in time. In Marshall County, at least five schools suffered damage from frozen sprinkler pipes that burst.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes
PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water says as temperatures warm, homeowners should take steps to ensure the functionality of their water systems. In a Tuesday release, the utility reminds members to check on buildings, garages, and other out-of-sight areas that could have remained vacant over the holiday weekend — to ensure there aren't any unnoticed broken pipes.
HWEA and Christian County Water District ask customers to conserve water
The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority is asking customers to conserve water to help offset the high demand likely caused by leaks in pipes that burst in sub-zero temperatures. The Christian County Water District, which HWEA supplies, also asked its customers to follow the same recommendations. UPDATE: New Year’s weekend will...
radionwtn.com
TVA Requiring More Rolling Blackouts Today
The Tennessee Valley Authority contacted Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, Benton County Energy, Paris Board of Utilities, Union City Energy Authority and other area energy companies this morning and required them to begin rolling blackouts at 4:51 AM. They must interrupt power for 15 minutes in an area, restore power and interrupt power to another area. We must continue rotating blackouts until TVA informs us that we can stop.
wpsdlocal6.com
Truck fire restricts I-24 eastbound in Trigg County
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a truck fire is restricting eastbound I-24 to one lane in Trigg County. According to Wednesday release, a semi caught on fire near the 59 mile marker. The fire has been extinguished and all traffic has been moved to the left-hand lane.
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Electric Requesting Members Conserve Electricity During Cold
Although TVA has curtailed their request to conduct rolling blackouts to reduce electric power demand, the agency is still requesting Hopkinsville Electric customers reduce power usage. Hopkinsville Electric General Manager Jeff Hurd says customers can still implement a number of steps to help save power and preserve the electric grid.
wpsdlocal6.com
21-month-old killed in Hickman fire, electrical issues likely to blame
HICKMAN, KY — A 21-month-old child was killed on Christmas Eve, the Hickman Fire Department says, in a house fire most likely caused by electrical issues. According to a statement released by the department on Tuesday, firefighters arrived on-scene to find the rear area of the home fully engulfed in flames.
KFVS12
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Livingston County cleared
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - It could take a bit, but traffic flow should improve on Interstate 24 in Livingston County. Added sunshine and the clearing of a multiple-vehicle crash will help drivers get to their destinations without taking a detour. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, the crash...
wpsdlocal6.com
Nonprofits help as housing continues to be issue for tornado survivors after December 10th 2021 storm
MAYFIELD, KY — More than 300 people are estimated to be displaced in Graves County because of the December 10th 2021 tornado. That's an estimate from the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group. They're currently renovating homes for their program, "A New Lease on Life." It's a continuation...
wpsdlocal6.com
State insurance dept. imposes $100/day fine on Anna Police Pension Fund, cites noncompliance
ANNA, IL — The Anna Police Pension Fund and its board of trustees have reportedly accumulated a fine of over $5,000, with a penalty of $100 being added each day they do not submit an annual financial statement to the state. According to an order from the Illinois Department...
KFVS12
Very slick roads reported in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers throughout the Heartland are urged to use extreme caution Tuesday. Roads are icy and temperatures are not are helping. It is not expected to get above freezing until later in the afternoon, and then dip back down below the freezing mark. The Graves County...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Clerk warns of scam targeting KY motor vehicle customers
PADUCAH — McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey is urging community members to be alert as a new scam circulates in the area, targeting Kentucky motor vehicle customers. According to Huskey, scammers are offering to discount - or pay altogether- people's car registration and renewal fees. Huskey says she's working...
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 crash cleared and all lanes open, backed-up traffic causing delays
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a multi-vehicle crash in Livingston County is blocking I-24 westbound and restricting I-24 eastbound to one lane. According to a Tuesday release, the blockage is between mile markers 31 and 40. The KYTC says the restriction in the eastbound lanes...
whvoradio.com
Post Christmas Snow Leaving Covered Roadways
A post-Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm. Although no advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued for the southern Pennyrile, Caldwell, Lyon and Crittenden...
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-car crash in Lyon County cleared, KYTC says
EDDYVILLE, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 641 North at mile point 4.5 in Lyon County. According to a release from the KYTC, the crash happened about a mile south of the Lyon-Caldwell County Line, near the Beck Road intersection. They say...
wpsdlocal6.com
Leaders pushing for new development in Cairo, Illinois as residents forced to leave apartment building
CAIRO, IL - "A hectic situation." Those words from Alexander County Housing leaders as they describe the soon-to-be displacement of 53 families in Cairo, Illinois. They're expected to leave the Connell F. Smith building the first week of March. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the apartment building...
