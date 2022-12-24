Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Services at Madera Community Hospital begin to shut down as closure is fast approaching
MADERA, Calif. — The Madera Community Hospital is nearing its final days of operation. Due to bankruptcy, the hospital as of the time of this writing is stopping all Labor and Delivery services. As for its Emergency Department, it will close at midnight Friday. The hospital will also stop...
KMPH.com
Local doctor celebrates retirement after decades of contribution to the medical community
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A long-time member of the medical community celebrated his retirement Wednesday with friends, family, and members of the community in Fresno. Dr. Terry “Hutch” Hutchison is said to be one smart cookie and specializes in both pediatric and adult epilepsy, as well as pediatric neurology, as a clinical professor at UCSF Fresno.
KMPH.com
Large herd of nutria recently trapped in Mendota wildlife area
The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is roughly 50 miles west of Fresno....
KMPH.com
Mother and son reportedly missing out of Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding both a mother and son who have been reported missing. According to deputies, Ashley Rose Teuton, 35, and her son, Dylan Lucas Teuton, 6, left their home in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County
On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
KMPH.com
Nearly half of Shaver Lake out of water service due to broken water main
SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (FOX26) — About 40% of Shaver Lake is out of water service, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The cause, deputies say, is due to a broken water main that happened Tuesday around 2:45 p.m. near Timer Ridge Road and Bretz Mill Road. As...
Deputies identify woman killed in Fresno County canal crash
Fresno County Sheriff Deputies have identified 38-year-old Yolanda Arias of Firebaugh as the driver in Tuesday's fatal canal crash.
GV Wire
Rollover Accident Claims Lives of Two Lemoore Men
Two young men from Lemoore died in a single-car rollover accident on Monday morning. The crash occurred on westbound Highway 198 near Highway 41 shortly after 7 a.m., the Hanford CHP office said. The driver, 23, and the passenger, 20, were in a 2004 Subaru WRX that left the road....
KMPH.com
Semi accident caused traffic jam on HWY 99 in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The scene is all cleared up and lanes are now back open with traffic flowing again. An accident involving a semi is currently causing a traffic jam on Highway 99 in southwest Fresno. The accident is in the southbound lane of Highway 99, just...
KMPH.com
Two jackknifed big rigs cause backups on two major highways in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two jackknifed big rigs caused a huge backup on two major highways in Fresno. California Highway Patrol says the accidents happened when both big rigs were going too fast in the rain. The first big rig was on Highway 99 near Stanislaus. The second big...
KMPH.com
Man with gunshot wound found at a Taco Bell in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man with a gunshot wound was found at a Taco Bell in northeast Fresno. Law enforcement first received a call to Kenmore and 11th around 8:30 p.m. for shots heard in the area. When they arrived all parties involved were gone. Shortly after authorities...
Valley Children's Medical Group victim of nationwide data breach, officials say
A data breach that has impacted more than 2.2 million people around the country has reached Central California.
KMPH.com
Nonverbal and deaf man missing from Fresno since Dec. 12
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man. 42-year-old Soukxay Baythongdy was last seen on Monday, Dec. 12th in the area of Shaw and Brawley Avenues in northwest Fresno. Baythongdy was temporarily living in a hotel near Shaw and Hwy 99.
KMPH.com
Southwest cancels 75% of flights for Fresno, many upset
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Southwest Airlines canceled 75% of its flights going in and out of Fresno on Tuesday morning, and many are left stranded and angry. Lori Dennis was scheduled to fly Southwest out of Fresno to Denver and then to San Antonio, Texas. "Southwest has no flights until the 30th, period. American has no flights Not today or tomorrow.
syvnews.com
Fresno woman finds success while living on less
Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
Man arrested following crash and burglary in Fresno County
A man is in custody following a crash and burglary of a highway mini-mart in Fresno County.
KMPH.com
Flooding reported in Lemoore neighborhood
Tuesday's storm brought some much-needed rain to the Valley — but maybe a little too much for one Lemoore neighborhood. Marsha LeAnna Early took some pictures of the high water threatening some vehicles and homes in the area of E. Hazelwood Lane and Quandt Dr. More rain is expected...
goldrushcam.com
Police Arrest Gang Member on Probation with Stolen Mail and a Loaded Gun During Vehicle Search in Fresno
December 27, 2022 - Sunday night, December 25, 2022, Northwest patrol officers were in the area of Locust Avenue and College Avenue when they contacted a male subject on probation. The male was found to have a stolen ID card on him and found to be an active gang member.
KMPH.com
Two wanted, suspected of check fraud in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know these two?. The Madera Police Department is on the lookout Wednesday for two people they say are responsible for check fraud. According to investigators, the two suspects, who have yet to be identified, are believed to be involved in several cases and need to be caught.
