Madera, CA

KMPH.com

Large herd of nutria recently trapped in Mendota wildlife area

The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is roughly 50 miles west of Fresno....
MENDOTA, CA
KMPH.com

Mother and son reportedly missing out of Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding both a mother and son who have been reported missing. According to deputies, Ashley Rose Teuton, 35, and her son, Dylan Lucas Teuton, 6, left their home in...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County

On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Rollover Accident Claims Lives of Two Lemoore Men

Two young men from Lemoore died in a single-car rollover accident on Monday morning. The crash occurred on westbound Highway 198 near Highway 41 shortly after 7 a.m., the Hanford CHP office said. The driver, 23, and the passenger, 20, were in a 2004 Subaru WRX that left the road....
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

Semi accident caused traffic jam on HWY 99 in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The scene is all cleared up and lanes are now back open with traffic flowing again. An accident involving a semi is currently causing a traffic jam on Highway 99 in southwest Fresno. The accident is in the southbound lane of Highway 99, just...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man with gunshot wound found at a Taco Bell in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man with a gunshot wound was found at a Taco Bell in northeast Fresno. Law enforcement first received a call to Kenmore and 11th around 8:30 p.m. for shots heard in the area. When they arrived all parties involved were gone. Shortly after authorities...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Nonverbal and deaf man missing from Fresno since Dec. 12

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man. 42-year-old Soukxay Baythongdy was last seen on Monday, Dec. 12th in the area of Shaw and Brawley Avenues in northwest Fresno. Baythongdy was temporarily living in a hotel near Shaw and Hwy 99.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Southwest cancels 75% of flights for Fresno, many upset

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Southwest Airlines canceled 75% of its flights going in and out of Fresno on Tuesday morning, and many are left stranded and angry. Lori Dennis was scheduled to fly Southwest out of Fresno to Denver and then to San Antonio, Texas. "Southwest has no flights until the 30th, period. American has no flights Not today or tomorrow.
FRESNO, CA
syvnews.com

Fresno woman finds success while living on less

Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Flooding reported in Lemoore neighborhood

Tuesday's storm brought some much-needed rain to the Valley — but maybe a little too much for one Lemoore neighborhood. Marsha LeAnna Early took some pictures of the high water threatening some vehicles and homes in the area of E. Hazelwood Lane and Quandt Dr. More rain is expected...
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

Two wanted, suspected of check fraud in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know these two?. The Madera Police Department is on the lookout Wednesday for two people they say are responsible for check fraud. According to investigators, the two suspects, who have yet to be identified, are believed to be involved in several cases and need to be caught.
MADERA, CA

