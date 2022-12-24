Wiggles needs one of Santa’s helpers to come adopt him. This poor baby has been at the shelter since Oct. 14. He is the sweetest dog! He loves playing with other dogs in the play yard and he loves people. Visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter and give Wiggles the best Christmas present ever. The shelter is located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO