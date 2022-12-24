ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Winter Weather Leaves Water Issues in Lauderdale County

Water companies across the Tennessee Valley are running dangerously low on water. Winter Weather Leaves Water Issues in Lauderdale …. Water companies across the Tennessee Valley are running dangerously low on water. One Killed in Wreck. One man has died after a crash in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon. Deadly Wreck...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of Dec. 28

Wiggles needs one of Santa’s helpers to come adopt him. This poor baby has been at the shelter since Oct. 14. He is the sweetest dog! He loves playing with other dogs in the play yard and he loves people. Visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter and give Wiggles the best Christmas present ever. The shelter is located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers to conserve water

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chisholm Heights Water Authority is urging customers to conserve water due to low pressure caused by the cold weather. According to Steve Watkins with the Chisholm Heights Water Authority, the low pressure was caused by numerous pipes bursting and excess use during the holiday weekend.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road

Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
MOORESVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Tennessee Valley road conditions | Business closings/delays | Dec. 27, 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Winter weather is causing some businesses to change their schedules and some roads to close. We'll update this list as more information becomes available. The National Weather Service says patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, contributing to the already hazardous, icy road conditions. Avoid driving if possible! Ice is not expected to begin melting until the late morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Christmas crash damages house in Madison

An SUV crashed into a house in Madison on Christmas night, causing significant damage but no serious injuries. The SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. checked the driver, but no one had to be transported to the...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Arctic blast may bring more cranes to Alabama

Officials at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge say 12 endangered whooping cranes and about 15,000 sandhill cranes have already flown into the refuge near Decatur and this week’s winter weather blast could send even more of the majestic birds to Alabama. The refuge, a 35,000-acre preserve managed by the U.S....
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions

A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dies in Limestone County house fire

A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy