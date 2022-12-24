Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Winter Weather Leaves Water Issues in Lauderdale County
Water companies across the Tennessee Valley are running dangerously low on water. Winter Weather Leaves Water Issues in Lauderdale …. Water companies across the Tennessee Valley are running dangerously low on water. One Killed in Wreck. One man has died after a crash in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon. Deadly Wreck...
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of Dec. 28
Wiggles needs one of Santa’s helpers to come adopt him. This poor baby has been at the shelter since Oct. 14. He is the sweetest dog! He loves playing with other dogs in the play yard and he loves people. Visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter and give Wiggles the best Christmas present ever. The shelter is located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
Decatur thrift store owners employ adults with disabilities, special needs
There are very few places for adults with developmental disabilities to work in North Alabama. However, one couple in Decatur is working to change that.
North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways
With snow falling in the Rocket City, Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
WAFF
Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers to conserve water
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chisholm Heights Water Authority is urging customers to conserve water due to low pressure caused by the cold weather. According to Steve Watkins with the Chisholm Heights Water Authority, the low pressure was caused by numerous pipes bursting and excess use during the holiday weekend.
WAFF
Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video Post
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos co-owner Jason Such publicly addresses the rumor that Such-n-Such is closing soon with a Facebook video to clear up and dispel any untrue rumors that his Decatur business is closing in January 2023.
One person dead in Christmas night house fire, coroner confirms
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.
WAFF
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road
Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
Tennessee Valley road conditions | Business closings/delays | Dec. 27, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Winter weather is causing some businesses to change their schedules and some roads to close. We'll update this list as more information becomes available. The National Weather Service says patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, contributing to the already hazardous, icy road conditions. Avoid driving if possible! Ice is not expected to begin melting until the late morning.
WHNT-TV
Chisholm Heights to cut off its water supply in an effort to rebuild pressure
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Chisholm Heights Water Authority will be cutting its water supply off early Wednesday morning in an effort to rebuild pressure in its tanks. Officials say the low pressure was caused by the cold weather. The water will be off to everything but the main...
WAAY-TV
Christmas crash damages house in Madison
An SUV crashed into a house in Madison on Christmas night, causing significant damage but no serious injuries. The SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. checked the driver, but no one had to be transported to the...
Water levels ‘critical’ for West Lauderdale County, officials say
Some residents in the Shoals are being asked to stop dripping water after the West Lauderdale Water System said they are at a "critical level."
One person dead, three injured after two vehicle accident in Limestone County
A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County left one dead on Wednesday morning.
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
Arctic blast may bring more cranes to Alabama
Officials at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge say 12 endangered whooping cranes and about 15,000 sandhill cranes have already flown into the refuge near Decatur and this week’s winter weather blast could send even more of the majestic birds to Alabama. The refuge, a 35,000-acre preserve managed by the U.S....
WAAY-TV
5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions
A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
WAAY-TV
Man dies in Limestone County house fire
A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
