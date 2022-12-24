ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Update On 2023 Thomas Haugh’s High School Season

Much of Florida’s recruiting efforts are currently focused towards the 2024 class as the new staff will have time to build relationships with these players as opposed to the 2023 class, where they’d be entering the mix rather late. Another reason the Gators are putting their effort towards...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gators sign versatile defensive back group

Florida’s defensive back class is considered to be a strength in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Although Billy Napier and his staff didn’t land top targets in Cormani McClain and Desmond Ricks, there’s still several players that could earn early playing time for the Gators. This group has great length, speed, and versatility.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Several Florida signees to take part in HS All-American games

The Early Signing Period has come and gone for the class of 2023. The Florida Gators ended the December signing period by inking 20 members from the high school ranks, with their 2023 class that currently ranks No. 12 in the country on 247Sports team recruiting rankings. Many of the Gators signees will be taking part in the upcoming All-American game slate next months, with practices starting for the Under Armour game and All-American Bowl coming up in a few days. Here is a breakdown of the several Florida signees who are taking part in the action.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida football: Chris McClellan drops hints on why guys are in the transfer portal

The transfer portal is hectic for everybody, but Florida football has had a particularly tough time when it’s come to losing guys to the portal. It’s important to remember, however, that large amounts of transfers aren’t necessarily a bad thing. When an entirely new coaching staff comes in, there is bound to be some friction between players and coaches, especially when the new staff has a stronger emphasis on discipline.
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Know Your Neighbor – Ryan McGriff

Emmer Development Corporation President Ryan McGriff credits the skills he developed playing quarterback for the University of Florida Gators as the foundation for his professional success. McGriff grew up attending games at The Swamp. His dream was to someday play football there like his father, grandfather and older cousins. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida

8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Bluegrass and BBQ event returns to Ocala next month with Appalachian Road Show, The Wandering Hours

The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed...
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
10NEWS

Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Two are dead after a crash in Clay County

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 Keystone Heights residents were killed in a crash in Clay County. Florida highway patrol troopers say their vehicle was traveling East on County Road 214 near Laredo Street. They crossed into the opposite lane during a curve, striking another vehicle in a head-on collision.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

