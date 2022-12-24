Read full article on original website
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
What Are Florida's Biggest Remaining Needs After the Early Signing Period?
Assessing the Gators' four most pressing positional needs following the 2023 early signing period, with high school and transfer prospects to keep in mind entering the offseason.
Florida football: Eugene Wilson is a hidden gem for the Gators
Florida football signed lots of elite talent during the Early Signing Period, led by 5-star QB Jaden Rashada. But one recruit that was outside of 247 Sports’ top 100 that’s starting to get a little more recognition is 4-star wide receiver Eugene Wilson III. Wilson is a blazing-fast...
Gator Country
Update On 2023 Thomas Haugh’s High School Season
Much of Florida’s recruiting efforts are currently focused towards the 2024 class as the new staff will have time to build relationships with these players as opposed to the 2023 class, where they’d be entering the mix rather late. Another reason the Gators are putting their effort towards...
Gator Country
Gators sign versatile defensive back group
Florida’s defensive back class is considered to be a strength in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Although Billy Napier and his staff didn’t land top targets in Cormani McClain and Desmond Ricks, there’s still several players that could earn early playing time for the Gators. This group has great length, speed, and versatility.
Importance of Florida's Offensive Line Class Magnified After Departures
Florida couldn't have welcomed its intriguing class of offensive line signees at a better time.
CBS Sports
How to watch Auburn vs. Florida: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After two games on the road, the #23 Auburn Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Neville Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Auburn winning the first 85-73 at home and Florida taking the second 63-62.
Several Florida signees to take part in HS All-American games
The Early Signing Period has come and gone for the class of 2023. The Florida Gators ended the December signing period by inking 20 members from the high school ranks, with their 2023 class that currently ranks No. 12 in the country on 247Sports team recruiting rankings. Many of the Gators signees will be taking part in the upcoming All-American game slate next months, with practices starting for the Under Armour game and All-American Bowl coming up in a few days. Here is a breakdown of the several Florida signees who are taking part in the action.
Florida football: Chris McClellan drops hints on why guys are in the transfer portal
The transfer portal is hectic for everybody, but Florida football has had a particularly tough time when it’s come to losing guys to the portal. It’s important to remember, however, that large amounts of transfers aren’t necessarily a bad thing. When an entirely new coaching staff comes in, there is bound to be some friction between players and coaches, especially when the new staff has a stronger emphasis on discipline.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Know Your Neighbor – Ryan McGriff
Emmer Development Corporation President Ryan McGriff credits the skills he developed playing quarterback for the University of Florida Gators as the foundation for his professional success. McGriff grew up attending games at The Swamp. His dream was to someday play football there like his father, grandfather and older cousins. The...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida
8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
alachuachronicle.com
Nicaraguan man arrested on I-75 in Gainesville for stealing car in Tennessee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Miguel Angel Nunez Garcia, 34, was arrested yesterday after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the car he was driving because it matched an alert provided to law enforcement about a stolen car. The trooper received an alert about the blue Nissan Kick at 11:12...
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
usf.edu
Large-scale alligator farming affects Florida tanneries and small businesses
Jim Devaney a self-proclaimed contrarian in the world of alligator leather, insists on only using wild-caught animals instead of farm-raised ones. This puts him at odds with the prevailing trends of the industry. Jim Devaney knows he’s a bit of a contrarian. Still, he holds his opinions about as firmly...
wuft.org
Gainesville’s first trans minister makes a mark through social justice initiatives
The Rev. Christe Lunsford knew from a young age they had a spiritual calling. After growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Lunsford, now 55, began seminary preparatory school at 19 years old. But when they came out as transgender, they were met with opposition that pushed them away from organized religion entirely.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
ocala-news.com
Bluegrass and BBQ event returns to Ocala next month with Appalachian Road Show, The Wandering Hours
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed...
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
10NEWS
Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
WCJB
A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
WCJB
Two are dead after a crash in Clay County
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 Keystone Heights residents were killed in a crash in Clay County. Florida highway patrol troopers say their vehicle was traveling East on County Road 214 near Laredo Street. They crossed into the opposite lane during a curve, striking another vehicle in a head-on collision.
