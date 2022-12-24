Report: Ryan Tannehill has ankle surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ryan Tannehill reportedly underwent ankle surgery in Alabama, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

He’s also reporting that Tannehill has hopes to return by Week 18 against the Jaguars.

The Titans will be relying on rookie QB Malik Willis to lead the offense Saturday against the Texans. Houston, however, isn’t worried about who starts under center because they know Derrick Henry will be the star of the show.

“We can’t chase too many ghosts, said Texans head coach Lovie Smith. “Their offense goes through the tailback no matter who the quarterback will be. We understand it’s going to be that type of football game, so that’s how we prepare.”

The Titans host the Texans Saturday at noon.

