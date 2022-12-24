ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Report: Ryan Tannehill has ankle surgery

By Samaria Terry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rVKk_0jtG6FRl00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ryan Tannehill reportedly underwent ankle surgery in Alabama, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

He’s also reporting that Tannehill has hopes to return by Week 18 against the Jaguars.

The Titans will be relying on rookie QB Malik Willis to lead the offense Saturday against the Texans. Houston, however, isn’t worried about who starts under center because they know Derrick Henry will be the star of the show.

“We can’t chase too many ghosts, said Texans head coach Lovie Smith. “Their offense goes through the tailback no matter who the quarterback will be. We understand it’s going to be that type of football game, so that’s how we prepare.”

The Titans host the Texans Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Broncos’ starter makes a promise after dreadful loss to Rams

The Denver Broncos may have just lost their worst game ever. Well, I’m sure there are others out there that are worse than this one, but it is definitely up there. I mean, both teams were 4-10, but after the final whistle blew, we could tell which team was worse despite the records. The Rams have been terrible this year, but they hung 51 points on the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy