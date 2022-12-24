ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders

It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams shared his thoughts on the Derek Carr news, per Levi Edwards.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders

Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season

This union between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos has not been good. It has quite the opposite, been very bad. The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, in the Broncos’ win-loss record. The Broncos currently have a dismal 4-11 record, which is better than just one team in the AFC, the […] The post Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts injury update will hype up Eagles fans

Jalen Hurts could suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 when they take on the New Orleans Saints, but that is a big IF. According to the latest update on Hurts’ injury, the 24-year-old quarterback is going to try to play against the Saints despite concerns over his shoulder injury–an SC joint sprain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Hurts is considered day-to-day with his current condition, but his competitiveness and desire to play could push Philadelphia to give him the green light.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson gets murky injury update from John Harbaugh for Ravens’ Week 17 game vs. Steelers

With a win in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Baltimore Ravens have clinched a playoff spot even without Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback has been absent for the last few games due to a knee injury. With that in mind, many are wondering if the Ravens will continue to sit Lamar Jackson and […] The post Lamar Jackson gets murky injury update from John Harbaugh for Ravens’ Week 17 game vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Michael Thomas adds fuel to Tom Brady-Sean Payton rumors with intriguing post

Rumors are starting to heat up about Sean Payton potentially returning to coach in the NFL for his former team, the New Orleans Saints. The kicker to that rumor makes everything a whole lot tastier, with many speculating that Payton might be bringing along with him Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and future Hall of Famer […] The post Michael Thomas adds fuel to Tom Brady-Sean Payton rumors with intriguing post appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has two reasons for not underestimating the Las Vegas Raiders despite their decision to bench Derek Carr and start Jarrett Stidham who has never been a starter before. One, he knows what Stidham is capable of, and two, the Niners tactician is well aware of the other weapons […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa gets brutal concussion update ahead of Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in danger of missing their Week 17 showdown with the New England Patriots as he deals with another concussion. Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol once again, putting his status against the Patriots in doubt. The 24-year-old is believed to have suffered the concussion after banging his […] The post Tua Tagovailoa gets brutal concussion update ahead of Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are truly down bad right now after their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping them to 6-9 on the season. After trading for Davante Adams in the offseason, Derek Carr and Co. definitely expected to be a lot better, but the reality is they’re struggling immensely and have a lot […] The post Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels’ eye-opening response to Derek Carr benching question

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a down 2022 season. Quarterback Derek Carr has faced questions about his overall play, with some people stating that the Raiders should bench him. Head coach Josh McDaniels recently responded to a question asking if he’d consider benching Carr for the final two games of the year, per NFL.com. […] The post Raiders’ Josh McDaniels’ eye-opening response to Derek Carr benching question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr

With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson gets Broncos status update under interim coach

With Nathaniel Hackett no longer serving as the Denver Broncos head coach, fans began to wonder if they’d see a change at quarterback under interim head coach Jerry Rosburg’s watch. On Wednesday, Rosburg addressed the Broncos’ quarterback situation and declared that he has no intention of benching Russell Wilson. While Brett Rypien is waiting in […] The post Russell Wilson gets Broncos status update under interim coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy