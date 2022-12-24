Read full article on original website
Related
What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy?
Toyota produces several popular affordable SUV nameplates. What is the cheapest Toyota SUV available? The post What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
6 Toyota Trucks and SUVs That Will Last Forever or 250,000 Miles
The six Toyota trucks and SUVs that will last forever are the Toyota Sequoia, Land Cruiser, Tundra, Highlander Hybrid, 4Runner, and Tacoma. The post 6 Toyota Trucks and SUVs That Will Last Forever or 250,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Minivan Has a Longer Lifespan Than the Honda Odyssey
iSeeCars compiled a list of the longest-lasting vehicle models. There is one Toyota minivan with greater longevity than the Honda Odyssey. The post Only 1 Minivan Has a Longer Lifespan Than the Honda Odyssey appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Pilot Has 1 Huge Advantage Over Toyota Highlander
With its impressive redesign for the 2023 model year, the Honda Pilot has a good shot at ending the Toyota Highlander’s dominance in the midsize SUV segment. The post 2023 Honda Pilot Has 1 Huge Advantage Over Toyota Highlander appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Avalon: Does the Doomed Sedan Offer AWD?
The Toyota Avalon offered AWD for a limited time in addition to its many trims and hybrid offerings. However, the modern AWD trims are limited to one model year. The post Toyota Avalon: Does the Doomed Sedan Offer AWD? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How to Heat Up Your Car Faster
Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation?
What car was in National Lampoon's Family Vacation? The Wagon Queen Family Truckster, and it was based on a real car. The post What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability
The Toyota Tundra saw a dip in its reliability score after a redesign. The post Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.
Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own...
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Midsize SUV by Car and Driver
One SUV ranks the lowest on Car and Driver's list of best midsize SUVs. Find out which model it is, and why, here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Midsize SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
MotorBiscuit
164K+
Followers
37K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0