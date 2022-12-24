ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Avalon: Does the Doomed Sedan Offer AWD?

The Toyota Avalon offered AWD for a limited time in addition to its many trims and hybrid offerings. However, the modern AWD trims are limited to one model year. The post Toyota Avalon: Does the Doomed Sedan Offer AWD? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
MotorBiscuit

What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?

Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fatherly

How to Heat Up Your Car Faster

Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
VERMONT STATE
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
TheStreet

Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own...
Top Speed

Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!

2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

