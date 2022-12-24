ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction

James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of Wiseman’s performance. Kerr was effusive in his praise […] The post James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks

The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts injury update will hype up Eagles fans

Jalen Hurts could suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 when they take on the New Orleans Saints, but that is a big IF. According to the latest update on Hurts’ injury, the 24-year-old quarterback is going to try to play against the Saints despite concerns over his shoulder injury–an SC joint sprain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Hurts is considered day-to-day with his current condition, but his competitiveness and desire to play could push Philadelphia to give him the green light.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard gets love from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, other stars after scoring record

Damian Lillard is the new king of buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise after surpassing Clyde Drexler for the most points in Blazers history. It wasn’t just big news within the team and for its supporters, though. Lillard’s historic accomplishment, as other superstars outside of Portland sent out congratulatory greetings for the Blazers spitfire guard.
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic

Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler’s hilarious response to playing defense

Jimmy Butler has always been one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA. On Wednesday in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler tied his season-high with six steals. After the game, he revealed that his penchant for playing defense came from his early days in the league with the Chicago Bulls and a conversation he had with Richard Hamilton as per Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports. Butler wasn’t yet the All-Star he’d eventually become and none of his teammates would pass him the ball.
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa gets brutal concussion update ahead of Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in danger of missing their Week 17 showdown with the New England Patriots as he deals with another concussion. Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol once again, putting his status against the Patriots in doubt. The 24-year-old is believed to have suffered the concussion after banging his […] The post Tua Tagovailoa gets brutal concussion update ahead of Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong, MVP-esque response to OT loss vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been one of the hardest workers in the entire NBA. Antetokounmpo did not become the player he is today without putting in a lot of effort into honing his talent and polishing his skills. This has allowed him to become more than the sum of his physical gifts. However, Antetokounmpo still knows that the improvement grind never stops following the Bucks’ overtime loss to the DeMar DeRozan, who had 42 points on the night, and the Chicago Bulls.
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Lakers

The Miami Heat look to be at full strength for a big-time matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in South Beach. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are listed as probable here, per the NBA’s official injury report. Butler is dealing with an ankle injury, while Bam is currently ill and has a […] The post Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

