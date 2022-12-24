Jimmy Butler has always been one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA. On Wednesday in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler tied his season-high with six steals. After the game, he revealed that his penchant for playing defense came from his early days in the league with the Chicago Bulls and a conversation he had with Richard Hamilton as per Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports. Butler wasn’t yet the All-Star he’d eventually become and none of his teammates would pass him the ball.

1 HOUR AGO